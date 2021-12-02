Murphy leads Jefferson CC to win over SUNY ESF

WATERTOWN — Isiah Murphy scored 20 points and handed out nine assists as Jefferson Community College defeated SUNY ESF 92-62 in a nonleague men’s basketball game at JCC.

Eric Eastham added 10 points for the Cannoneers (3-5 overall), who led 40-27 at halftime.

Logan Sionko scored 15 points for ESF (2-6). Reid Patchett added 12 and Matt McFarland 11.

