WATERTOWN — Isiah Murphy scored 20 points and handed out nine assists as Jefferson Community College defeated SUNY ESF 92-62 in a nonleague men’s basketball game at JCC.
Eric Eastham added 10 points for the Cannoneers (3-5 overall), who led 40-27 at halftime.
Logan Sionko scored 15 points for ESF (2-6). Reid Patchett added 12 and Matt McFarland 11.
