When Tim LaMay was hired as the head women’s basketball coach at Jefferson Community College in April, he immediately began pursuing his vision of continuing the legacy of the program.
“As other JCC coaches have done, I want to recruit the top players from the area, from the Frontier League and Section 10, and also bring in players from all over,” said LaMay who is the son of longtime Malone boys basketball coach Tim LaMay.
JCC’s LaMay believes that the first step to realizing his vision is under way with the signing of the Ogdensburg Free Academy duo of guard Emily Farrand and forward Gabrielle Morley and Hammond’s guard-forward Hailey Cunningham. They follow the Section 10 connection at JCC that was most recently represented by OFA’s Chelsey Raven and Hammond’s Alyson Crosby, who both earned All-Conference honors in 2019 and have moved to SUNY Canton and SUNY Potsdam, respectively.
All three new recruits were multi-sport standouts and All-NAC selections in high school.
Farrand and Morley both plan to play basketball and volleyball at JCC, while Cunningham comes to the Cannoneers after playing on championship teams in basketball, soccer and softball at Hammond. As a junior she and her teammates were on the verge of playing in the 2020 state Class D basketball semifinals when the COVID-19 pandemic brought an abrupt end to all high school and college sports in the state and canceled all state championships for the season.
Key Frontier League products in next year’s JCC outlook are Hannah Malbouf of Immaculate Heart Central and Cheyene Lewis of Carthage.
“Emily Farrand, Gabby Morley and Hailey Cunningham are all going to outstanding additions to our program. I really appreciate multi-sport athletes and I am very happy that Gabby and Emily are planning to also play volleyball at JCC,” LaMay said.
“All three have been coming down and working at the high school summer league, which we are running in our gym,” he added.
LaMay comes to JCC after serving as an assistant coach at North Country Community College for Chateaugay native Jarrod Dumont and helping to lead a Saints’ run to the NJCAA Elite Eight.
“It was a great experience working with Coach Dumont and as a student at SUNY Canton I was able to work on the staff of coach Jim Bechtel. I was so lucky to work with great coaches like that,” he said.
The JCC job came open when Ogdensburg’s Riley Luckie, who was a standout at JCC and SUNY Potsdam, decided to relocate in Florida. She presided over the program last season on an interim basis when the school was prevented from scheduling games because of the pandemic protocols.
“I really feel bad that Riley never had a chance to coach games because she is an excellent coach and she was awesome helping me as I went through the process of interviewing for the job,” LaMay said.
Coach LaMay on Gabrielle Morley: “Gabby Morley is just a tremendous athlete and she has the quickness and length to score well inside and she can defend at positions 1 through 4 very well. And she will even defend 1 through 5 at times. She is so smooth and she will just click in our style.”
Coach LaMay on Emily Farrand: “I love Emily Farrand’s motor, she goes full speed all of the time but she is one of those rare players who is always in control at high speed. She knows how to get into the right position and does a great job getting her teammates in the right spot and making them better.”
OFA coach Doug Loffler believes that the two former Blue Devil standouts will make a seamless transition to the college game.
“Emily Farrand and Gabby Morley will definitely be outstanding college players. They are both very athletic and very quick and they anticipate things very well on offense and defense. They know when to go the boards and when to get out and run. And they love to run,” Loffler said.
“Gabby can defend guards and forwards and Emily is an outstanding defender and shooter as a guard. I am happy they are going to JCC so I can get to their games whenever I can. They are great people and I really enjoyed coaching them.”
Coach LaMay on Hailey Cunningham: “Hailey Cunningham comes to us after playing in several championship games and is the latest in several Hammond players who have done very well at JCC. And she comes to us having already played with a college player because she played with Avery Kenyon, who is going to be an outstanding player at Plattsburgh State right away. Hailey has a great knowledge of the game, plays good defense and she is a streak scorer who knows how to pick her spots.”
Coach Shawn Dack retired from Hammond after coaching two Red Devils teams to Class D state championships and guiding other basketball and two soccer teams to the New York State Final Four. He believes Cunningham’s attributes as a player and as person translates well to the college level.
“Hailey Cunningham can help out the JCC program in several ways. Her ability, her work ethic, and her character. No one will work harder and put more effort in,” Dack said.
