The Syracuse University men’s basketball team was selected as a No. 11 seed for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night and will open with a first-round matchup against sixth-seeded San Diego State in the Midwest Region on Friday.
The Orange (16-9 overall) garnered the at-large bid as one of 68 teams in the field after waiting on the bubble since suffering a 72-69 loss to top-seeded Virginia on Thursday in the Atlantic Coast Conference quarterfinals. SU has won three of its past four games entering the big dance.
Game times and locations are still to be determined. The entire tourney will be held at various host sites in the state of Indiana.
The Aztecs (23-4), winners of 14 straight games, won the Mountain West Conference regular-season and tournament titles.
Syracuse will play in its third straight NCAA Tournament and fourth in the past five seasons that the event was held. The tourney was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Orange is 7-3 in tournament games over that span with a Final Four appearance in 2016 and a Sweet 16 berth in 2018, but SU suffered a first-round loss to Baylor as a No. 8 seed to start the last NCAA Tournament in 2019.
The tourney will begin with the First Four tipping off at 4 p.m. Thursday, and first-round games starting Friday.
