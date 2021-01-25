CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Sam Hauser and Jay Huff each scored 21 points as No. 8 Virginia cruised to an 81-58 win over Syracuse in Atlantic Coast Conference play Monday night at John Paul Jones Arena.
The Cavaliers (11-2 overall, 7-0 ACC) shot 45.2 percent (14 of 31) from behind the arc and extended their winning streak to seven. Virginia is 7-0 at home and has won 15 consecutive conference games dating back to last season.
Hauser made 7 of 13 attempts from 3-point range. Huff set a career high in points and matched his career high with 12 rebounds for the double-double. Trey Murphy III added 16 points and Reece Beekman scored 10.
Quincy Guerrier tallied 15 points to lead the Orange (9-5, 3-4), who had a two-game winning streak snapped and fell to 1-4 in road games this season.
Syracuse is next scheduled to host North Carolina State at 6 p.m. Sunday in the Carrier Dome, which will be televised on the ACC Network.
“They make 3s against everybody, they make them against man to man, zone, doesn’t matter, they’re a good shooting team,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said. “We broke down a couple times, but they’re going to make some of those shots. We needed to be a little bit better (defensively), but the bottom line is we have to be better on offense against them.”
Alan Griffin added 13 points for SU and Buddy Boeheim had nine points but was just 1 of 8 from long distance.
Syracuse shot 37.3 percent from the field and 20.8 percent (5 of 24) from 3-point range.
“Shooters got to make shots and we have to play better on defense,” Guerrier said. “I think we have a pretty good team, but we just need to communicate on defense, and we need to make shots too, that’s going to help us survive.”
The Cavaliers outrebounded the Orange 41-28 and had 23 assists on their 29 made field goals, including nine assists by Kihei Clark.
Syracuse has lost the rebounding edge in each of its five losses by an average margin of 14.8, and won the advantage on the boards in all nine wins.
Virginia opened the second half with back-to-back 3-pointers by Hauser and Huff to pull ahead 41-26. The Cavaliers led by double figures the rest of the way.
The closest Syracuse got down the stretch was 65-54 on two Griffin free throws with 5:17 to play.
Virginia led 35-26 at halftime thanks to Hauser’s hot hand. After making a combined 8 of 10 attempts from 3-point distance in the Cavaliers’ previous two games, he canned 5 of 8 from deep before the break.
Virginia took an early 14-6 lead with a 12-0 run that featured three straight alley-oop passes from Clark, two of them to Huff. The Cavaliers’ largest lead of the half came at 30-18 on a Hauser 3-pointer with 5:34 left.
UVA shot 41.2 percent (7 of 17) from behind the arc in the opening half, while Syracuse missed its first seven from long range and finished the half 2 of 11.
“We had to try to take away the lob after they got a couple of those and that left some perimeter shots available, and they made them,” Jim Boeheim said. “They’re a really good team, a good shooting team, and we had to score. Offensively, I thought we got some pretty good looks and we didn’t make enough of them to stay it the game, but they’re a really good team and we’ll learn something from this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.