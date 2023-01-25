SYRACUSE — Caleb Love made three free throws over the final 10 seconds to further heighten a wide discrepancy at the foul line and cap off a chaotic win for North Carolina over Syracuse on Tuesday night.

Judah Mintz was called for a charge with 10.7 seconds left with a chance to push the Orange ahead, and the Tar Heels held on for the 72-68 Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball victory in front of the largest crowd of the season, containing 20,761 fans in the JMA Wireless Dome.

