SYRACUSE — Marek Dolezaj dribbled out the final seconds of his senior night victory on Wednesday, clutched the game ball with both arms and held on tight all the way to the locker room, twice thwarting attempts from slightly confused game officials reaching to take it.
The Syracuse University men’s basketball star plans to eventually bring the commemorative rock back to his home in Slovakia, where he developed the versatile skill set that has prompted Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim to refer to him as the team’s Most Valuable Player multiple times in recent weeks.
Dolezaj said that he will wait until after the season to decide on using the extra year of NCAA eligibility or move on from the Orange, potentially to a career in playing and coaching overseas.
Either way, Dolezaj was sure to savor what might be his final game in the Carrier Dome by helping SU beat Clemson, 64-54, to enter next week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament at 15-8 overall and still in the at-large mix for the NCAA Tournament.
“It’s going to be really weird and I’m just trying to go enjoy it,” Dolezaj said of potentially playing his final game in the Dome earlier this week. “It’s been a great four years and we’ll see what happens next.”
Dolezaj has started every game at center since incumbent starter Bourama Sidibe suffered a season-ending injury four minutes into the opener.
The slender but tenacious 6-foot-10 senior has primarily played forward during his SU career but formed his well-rounded skill set growing up as a point guard in his home country. He was often paired with older, taller players on youth teams, and operated as a floor general until age 16.
Dolezaj’s unique play-making abilities and floor vision — coupled with a willingness to absorb frequent contact against more imposing ACC post players — have helped the Orange overcome constant size mismatches on the interior in the absence of their expected starting center.
“I think that was me for the whole four years I’ve been here, I tried to do everything for the team,” Dolezaj said. “I just try to do everything to win a game, so it really doesn’t matter to me what they want me to do. If I need to play the center, if I need to take it out and dribble up the court, I just want to win the game and whatever the coaches tell me to do, I will do.”
Dolezaj ended the regular season with averages of 10.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game. He ranked 15th in ACC for assists average as the only non-guard in the top 20 and the only center in the top 60. He is tied for 10th in the league with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.7.
Dolezaj has helped pace and balance the Orange offense that is tied for third in the ACC in scoring at 75.6 points per game and 29th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency — points scored per 100 possessions against an average Division I opponent — by KenPom rankings.
“He’s by far the most valuable guy on our team and it’s not even close,” Boeheim said of Dolezaj after a Feb. 20 victory over Notre Dame. “One of the reasons we’re the second-best offensive team in the league is because of him. . . . Marek really does a little bit of everything for us and he has just been tremendous all year, I can’t say enough about him.”
Dolezaj has also improved his foul shooting, playing a key factor in the Orange ending the regular season on a program-record pace for free throw percentage.
Dolezaj ranks third in the ACC with an 84.3 percent shooting mark at the line, nearly a 10-percent jump from last year, to help SU finish the regular season as the second-best team in the league at 78.5 percent. The Orange is on track to best the school record of 75.1 set in 1983-84.
Defensively, Dolezaj has masked his size limitations by covering ground in SU’s 2-3 zone and sacrificing his body against players often 20 pounds heavier at minimum.
The memorable charge Dolezaj drew against monstrous former Duke star Zion Williamson in January 2019, which popped teammates watching his highlight reel on the video board during the pregame senior-night ceremony on Wednesday, embodied the selfless style that instantly won Dolezaj over with SU fans.
“I really don’t know where that comes from, but I know I’m not the strongest one so it’s really hard for me to stop the big guys down low, and the only thing I can do sometimes is take a charge or get inside and take a hit,” Dolezaj said. “I’m just trying to win the game so whatever it takes for me, I’m going to do it.”
Syracuse moved up four spots to No. 51 in the NCAA NET rankings released Thursday and gained a significant Quad 1 victory via other shuffling in the list. North Carolina State moved into the top 75 at No. 66 Thursday, reclassifying SU’s road win over the Wolfpack into Quad 1 for at-large consideration.
The Orange is now 1-6 in Quad 1 games and 11-2 combined in Quads 2/3 entering the ACC Tournament.
Syracuse finished the regular season 9-7 in the ACC and entered Thursday alone at eighth place in the conference standings. The Orange will either be seeded No. 7 or 8 in the conference tourney, pending results of two upcoming Saturday games.
Syracuse will win tiebreakers to nab the seventh seed if Duke beats North Carolina and Pittsburgh beats Clemson. If either the Tar Heels or the Tigers win their respective games, the Orange will be seeded eighth.
Syracuse will begin with a second-round game Wednesday at the Greensboro Coliseum in either scenario — at noon as the No. 8 seed or 6:30 p.m. as the No. 7 seed — and will open against either North Carolina State, Duke or Miami (Fla.).
Syracuse freshman point guard Kadary Richmond was credited with an additional assist in Monday’s victory over North Carolina following a stat correction earlier this week.
The adjustment boosted Richmond to a career-high 10 assists to match Dolezaj for the most by an SU player this season. His updated total marked the highest for an SU freshman since Jonny Flynn recorded 10 against Rhode Island on Dec. 8, 2007.
