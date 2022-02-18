Frank Anselem was waiting for a reply text from teammate Jesse Edwards regarding the severity of his injury when a slew of messages started flooding his phone sharing a similar sentiment: “You’re up next.”
Anselem has stepped into the starting center role for the Syracuse University men’s basketball team, replacing Edwards after the breakout junior underwent season-ending wrist surgery Feb. 11.
He will make his second career start when the Orange (13-12 overall, 7-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) host the Boston College Eagles (9-15, 4-10) at noon today in the Carrier Dome to be televised on ESPNU.
Anselem debuted with the first unit in SU’s 71-59 setback last Saturday at Virginia Tech, posting 15 rebounds and two blocks in 36 minutes, all marking career highs for the 6-foot-10 and 215-pound sophomore from Lagos, Nigeria, who finished high school at Prolific Prep in California.
“It’s a learning process, it’s the first start, you can’t get too overwhelmed with it, so now I just got to focus on the next game and hope we win,” Anselem said Friday.
Anselem hauled in the highest rebounding total for any SU player this season and added six points, one shy of matching his season high. He was averaging 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per game off the bench prior to his promotion.
“He’s not going to score a lot, but he sets good screens, he moves without the ball, and his defense was good,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said of Anselem after losing to the Hokies. “He rebounded the ball, that’s what he has to do, and he did a tremendous job there.”
Anselem said that he was aware of Edwards’ ailment but assumed he would be ready for the next game and sent a text to check in shortly before word circulated that his teammate’s season was over last week.
He then started getting messages from a wide range of friends and teammates, and even SU assistant coach Allen Griffin, urging him to get ready and be prepared to make the most of the upcoming opportunity.
Anselem said he didn’t take the messages to heart until getting to practice later that day and having Boeheim confirm that he would be moving into the starting lineup.
“Then it dawned on me like, all right, we’re actually here now,” Anselem said. “It’s a totally different mindset, it’s not coming off the bench and playing 10 minutes, now, you know Boeheim plays his (starters), so I just felt like I got to re-adjust my mind and just get mentally ready for it. I felt like I stayed ready all year and when the opportunity came, I made the most of it.”
Anselem said that he isn’t aiming to alter his approach to account for the loss of Edwards, but rather sustain what he normally contributes for longer periods throughout each game.
He can provide impact through rebounds, which was instantly on display, along with setting screens, finishing dunks around the rim, kicking timely passes to SU’s long-range shooters and excelling on defense.
“I went with the mindset that Jesse is a very productive player, but we’re two totally different players,” Anselem said. “So, I felt like I’m not trying to go in there to match his production, I just got to go out there and do what I do. The only difference is now I have more time to do what I do.”
Syracuse has won its last three home games while being boosted by the largest crowd in Division I men’s basketball for each of its past two outings at the Dome, topping out at 23,298 for a win over Louisville on Feb. 5.
Anselem is eager to make his first start in the Dome as SU returns from a week off since having its four-game win streak snapped.
“I’ve been here for two years now, and I never imagined that an opportunity like this was going to arise,” Anselem said. “I’m saying this with a smile on my face, I’m really looking forward to it. The most important thing about it is that we get a win.”
GIRARD ON RECORD FT PACE
SU junior point guard Joe Girard III leads the ACC and ranks seventh nationally with a free-throw percentage of 91.8. He is on pace to top the program record of 90.9 set by current SU assistant coach Gerry McNamara.
Girard III sports an active streak of 21 straight made foul shots over his past six games. He has missed just three of his 47 attempts since the start of January. He also ranks second in the ACC and 30th among Division I players with a 3-point percentage of 43.5.
JIMMY BOEHEIM NAMED COSIDA ALL-DISTRICT
Syracuse graduate forward Jimmy Boeheim was one of five players named to the Academic All-District 1 men’s basketball team by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Boeheim graduated cum laude from Cornell last spring and is now pursuing a master’s degree in instructional design, development and evaluation in the SU School of Education.
The CoSIDA recognizes eight All-District Academic teams divided geographically. Boeheim will now be entered on the ballot to determine Academic All-American.
Boeheim has started all 25 games for SU in his first season as a transfer and ranks third on the team for scoring (13.2) and rebounding (5.8) averages.
GAUNLET SET FOR STRETCH RUN
Syracuse begins a grueling stretch today of five games in 10 days as the regular season winds down.
The Orange will host the Eagles today then play a makeup game against Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. Monday at the Carrier Dome. That will be a followed by a Wednesday game at Notre Dame, hosting Duke on Feb. 26, and playing Feb. 28 at North Carolina.
Syracuse will then get a short breather before hosting Miami to close the regular season on March 5. The last four games for SU are against the top four teams in the ACC standings entering the weekend.
