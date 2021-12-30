Laughter isn’t the expected response after the first basket is scored, but such has been the case lately for the Syracuse University men’s basketball team.
Syracuse graduate senior forward Jimmy Boeheim has scored the first SU bucket in every home game and 10 of 12 outings overall for the Orange.
He has the chance to extend the anomaly when Syracuse (7-5 overall, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) opens the new calendar year by hosting Virginia (7-5, 1-1) in a league game at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Carrier Dome to be televised on the ACC Network.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim and teammates claimed the trend has developed coincidentally, and all are now aware of what has become a “running joke,” among the unit.
“I’m just trying to be aggressive, trying to get us going, I think it’s important obviously to have good starts,” Jimmy Boeheim said after again accomplishing the feat in SU’s 80-68 victory over his former team, Cornell, on Wednesday night.
“But it is funny, we talk about it every time I do it after the game, it’s just me trying to get us going I guess and coaches and teammates putting me in good spots on the first play,” he added.
The first-year SU transfer has initiated the scoring in each of the last three games and opened the season with a five-game streak. The only two games in which Boeheim didn’t record the first SU points were losses to Villanova and Auburn.
He has scored on three layups, five jumpers in the paint, and a pair of 3-pointers. He also secured the first field goal for SU in their exhibition win over Le Moyne College.
“Usually, the ball goes to Jimmy on the first play, I don’t think that’s a secret, and Jimmy usually gets to his spot and scores almost every single game,” SU forward Cole Swider said.
“It’s a joke within our team,” he added. “If I was a betting man, you’d probably end up losing money if you bet Jimmy was going to get the first basket, but he goes out there and scores every single time so we’re just going to keep giving it to him.”
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said that the first basket going to his first-born son has been mostly random but noted a few instances, such as last game, when the Orange intentionally got Jimmy the first touch for strategic reasons.
“There has been no plan to do that,” Jim Boeheim said. “We knew that (Cornell) knows that he goes right so we wanted to get him the ball and see if he could go left, and he got there and got into good position where he can make that floater.”
Jimmy Boeheim is averaging 14.4 points and 5.8 rebounds to rank second and third for SU in each respective category. He ranks second among Orange starters in field-goal percentage (.489) and 3-point percentage (.412) in his first season since transferring in from the Big Red.
DOME PROTOCOL UPDATES
Syracuse Athletics on Thursday announced modifications to the enhanced public health protocols that have been in place since Dec. 17 for games in the Carrier Dome.
The most notable change is that SU will begin offering food and beverages again, including beer and wine, after briefly cutting off the services due to COVID-19 concerns. Spectators can choose from a limited selection and concession products must be consumed while seated.
Other measures recently implemented remain in effect, including the requirement for all fans ages 5 and up to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to gain entry. Masks must be worn except when actively eating or drinking.
Other spaces will remain closed, such as the Courtside Lounge, Club 44, backcourt activities and concession areas. Pregame court-level gathering areas and parking lot tailgates are also still prohibited.
ACC POSTPONEMENTS PILE UP
The Pittsburgh-Virginia Tech men’s basketball game slated for this weekend was postponed by the ACC on Thursday due to the Hokies adhering to COVID-19 protocol, marking the sixth league outing delayed this week due to coronavirus concerns.
Syracuse, which is 2-0 with a pair of nonconference victories since returning this week from a pause due to positive COVID-19 tests in the program, has had one ACC game postponed thus far and is still awaiting a potential makeup date for that outing against Georgia Tech.
The ACC updated its policy earlier this month declaring that if a conference game can not be played or made up it will be ruled as a no contest.
