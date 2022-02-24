Jim Boeheim and Mike Krzyzewski are cherished friends, heated rivals, Hall of Fame colleagues, and the two winningest head coaches in the history of Division I men’s college basketball.
Their multi-faceted bond will take center stage for the final scheduled time Saturday night at the Carrier Dome when Boeheim guides Syracuse against No. 6/7 Duke led by Krzyzewski, who intends to retire at the end of the season.
The Atlantic Coast Conference clash between the Orange (15-13 overall, 9-8 ACC) and Blue Devils (24-4, 14-3) will tip off at 6 p.m. and be televised on ESPN. It will mark the last Boeheim-Krzyzewski matchup unless they cross paths again in the upcoming ACC or NCAA Tournaments.
“We’re the closest friends,” Krzyzewski said Monday during the ACC coaches conference call. “We’ve been in it a long time, so we both got in it for love of the game, and shared experiences. … We’re about as close as you can be in this profession.”
Krzyzewski started as a head coach at Army in 1975 and took over at Duke in 1980, while Boeheim began as head coach for his alma mater SU in 1976.
They first faced off on Dec. 6, 1989, when then top-ranked SU claimed a 78-76 win over No. 6 Duke in the ACC-Big East Challenge at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Their friendship formed soon after, as each coach recently noted, when Boeheim and other former colleagues like P.J. Carlesimo and Mike Fratello took part in the Duke Children’s Classic, a past annual golf tournament. Boeheim joked that the coaching veterans showed “Coach K” all the good places to eat around town.
The duo grew tighter when Boeheim worked as an assistant under Krzyzewski for USA Basketball for 11 years, leading the men’s senior team to gold medals in 2008, 2012, and 2016. They previously spent time on the staff for collegiate teams in the men’s national program.
Their wives — Juli Boeheim and Carol “Mickie” Krzyzewski — also became close as their respective families became further intertwined.
“That friendship and the basketball experience during that time was special, and we have a unique bond, me and him, being together for over 300 days and never having an argument,” Boeheim said after the first matchup against Duke on Jan. 22. “Two people that usually get their own way except at home, where neither one of us gets their own way ever.”
Krzyzewski enters the matchup with an NCAA-record 1,194 career wins while Boeheim is second with 997 on the official ledger, not including the 101 on-court victories for SU between 2004-12 vacated due to NCAA sanctions.
Krzyzewski has won 11 of the 16 head-to-head matchups between the comrades that rank first and second, respectively, for total wins and games coached all-time. They are tied for the most NCAA Tournament appearances for a head coach at 35.
“We’re really good friends, and that’s separate from basketball,” Boeheim said after their most recent matchup. “When I come here, we want to win, they want to win, but those memories are all in a different category, they’re not in a basketball category.”
Their connection remained strong as the competition escalated when SU jumped to the ACC entering the 2013-14 season.
Boeheim got the better of Krzyzewski in their first conference encounter with a memorable 91-89 overtime victory on Feb. 1, 2014, at the Dome as SU won a team-record 21st straight game to start a season. Five of their league matchups have been decided by four points or less.
“I don’t know if it’s fun, I don’t look at it as fun, I look at it as intense competition,” Krzyzewski said. “They’ve beaten us, and we’ve beaten them, and pretty much they’ve been a lot of really outstanding games.”
Duke holds a 10-4 edge since SU joined the ACC and has won five straight in the series, including a 79-59 win in their most recent clash Jan. 22 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Their Dome matchup annually produces the highest fan turnouts in the sport and set the NCAA on-campus attendance record of 35,642 on Feb. 23, 2019.
Several opposing ACC teams have offered Krzyzewski a parting gift to commemorate his final appearance on their court. Syracuse had not announced plans to do so as of Thursday.
“He’s as good as it gets,” SU senior guard Buddy Boeheim said of Krzyzewski. “He’s coached so many good players, his consistency is unmatched. He’s a leader of the game, he’s changed the game for sure, and what he’s done at Duke is incredible. He’s inspiring, a great man also, and a great leader.”
BUDDY CONTINUES CLIMB
Buddy Boeheim moved into 14th place on the SU career scoring list during Wednesday’s 79-69 loss at Notre Dame.
He finished his 20-point performance with a career total of 1,684 to move past Eric Devendorf (1,680). The former SU shooting guard, who starred from 2005-09, has helped train Buddy Boeheim for periods over several recent summers.
Devendorf posted to Twitter to acknowledge the milestone: “My dawg, earned every bit of it,” and tagged Boeheim in the post.
Rony Seikaly is next in Boeheim’s sights at No. 13 on the list as the center scored 1,716 points from 1984-88.
EDWARDS IMPACT
Syracuse junior center Jesse Edwards remained third among ACC players on the ESPN Player Efficiency Rating leaders entering Friday with a PER of 27.83, trailing only Duke’s Mark Williams (33.58) and North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (29.83).
Edwards is out for the season due to a fractured left wrist and has missed the last four games for the Orange, which has gone 2-2 since his injury after a four-game win streak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.