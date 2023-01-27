Howard

 unknown

POTSDAM — Just past the halfway point of the season finds SUNY Potsdam senior guard Jakia Howard leading the SUNYAC women’s basketball conference in scoring.

Howard is averaging 16.5 points in conference games, ahead of Geneseo’s Lauren Romito, who has a 15.4 average.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.