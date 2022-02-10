The Syracuse University men’s basketball team was dealt a devastating blow to its suddenly revived NCAA Tournament hopes Thursday.
Starting center Jesse Edwards will miss the remainder of the season due to a fractured left wrist suffered Tuesday night during SU’s victory over Boston College.
Syracuse confirmed the season-ending injury Thursday morning with a team press release. SU coach Jim Boeheim stated on his weekly radio show later that night that Edwards was scheduled for surgery today and expected a recovery period around six weeks, which shouldn’t hinder his offseason training.
“It’s too bad, he’s having a great year and has really shown tremendous improvement,” Boeheim said during his radio show on TK-99 in Syracuse. “I think he’s been getting better on the defensive end, blocking some shots and doing some things in the middle that have really been good, then obviously when teams are letting him roll to the basket, he’s getting a lot of dunks.”
Boeheim expressed confidence in backup centers Frank Anselem and Bourama Sidibe but did not declare a starter for the next game, set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Virginia Tech.
The Orange (13-11 overall, 7-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Hokies (14-10, 6-7) have each won four straight games and enter tied for the longest active streak among ACC teams. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
Edwards fouled out of the win over the Eagles, limited to just 13 minutes amid early trouble before the floor with no obvious signs of injury. It was not addressed in Boeheim’s postgame press conference, but he stated on the radio show that Edwards slipped and landed awkwardly, jamming his thumb.
The 6-foot-11 junior was producing a breakout campaign in his first full season as the starter, averaging 12 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and a 69.5 field goal percentage, ranking second in the ACC in each of the latter two categories.
Over the previous three games to begin SU’s win streak, Edwards was a combined 22-for-28 averaging 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals. He had steadily improved his positioning in SU’s 2-3 zone and was developing into a defensive force.
“We’re just all going to pull together, we had a good practice today and these guys know that these things happen, and we’ll have to treat it almost like the other night when Jesse was in foul trouble and didn’t contribute and we won the game,” Boeheim said.
“The problem is now we got every game like that because Jesse isn’t there, so we’re going to do best we can and these guys will dig down, they’ve tried everything they can to get to this point.”
Syracuse will push on with the sophomore Anselem (6-foot-10, 215 pounds) and graduate senior Sidibe (6-10, 220) as its only active centers. Redshirt sophomore John Bol Ajak (6-10, 216) has past center experience but has mostly played forward in his limited time this year.
Anselem has been the most productive among that trio, averaging 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 10.3 minute per game off the bench.
Boeheim stated that Sidibe had a strong Thursday practice and expected him to be ready to contribute about 20 minutes per game.
He has been limited to five total minutes in two appearances while recovering from past knee injuries that also limited Sidibe to two games last season.
Syracuse could also turn to the small lineup Boeheim has occasionally utilized for longer stretches moving forward, giving more time to point guard Symir Torrence or freshman forward Benny Williams without the presence of a true center.
“It’s not a big, big adjustment if we go with the forwards, we play that way in practice,” Boeheim said. “It hurts us defensively, no question about that, but on the offensive end we can spread things out a little bit more, so we’ll use those adjustments and see what else we have to do as we go along.”
PATH TO THE BUBBLE
Syracuse has improved its postseason odds during its four-game win streak but was still a long shot in the NCAA Tournament Bracketology report on teamrankings.com Thursday with a 10 percent chance for an at-large bid.
Duke (100 percent), Wake Forest (68), North Carolina (63), and Miami (58) were the only four ACC teams among their projected 68-team field after all Wednesday games.
Syracuse ranked seventh in the conference on the list and was also behind Notre Dame (33) and Virginia (13) among teams off the bracket vying to bolster their at-large resume down the stretch.
The Orange was No. 83 in the NCAA NET Rankings to begin Thursday but has opportunity to rise with a strong finish. SU is 0-5 in the critical Quadrant 1 category but has four such games remaining — at Virginia Tech, at Notre Dame (Feb. 23), against Duke at the Carrier Dome (Feb. 26), and at North Carolina (Feb. 28).
Syracuse has posted a 4-1 mark in Quadrant 2 outings but is just 5-5 in Quad 3 with losses at Georgetown (213 NET ranking), at Pittsburgh (185), and home against Colgate (141) the most damaging toward tourney hopes.
OAK HILL’S SMITH TO RETIRE
Oak Hill Academy boys basketball coach Steve Smith announced plans to retire after the season earlier this week.
The 66-year-old has guided the prestigious prep program in Virginia since 1985 and helped develop five eventual Syracuse players, according to the list of Division I alum on the team website.
He most notably coached Carmelo Anthony among SU players along with Eric Devendorf, Baye Moussa Keita, Billy Edelin, and DayShawn Wright.
Anthony is tied with former North Carolina star Jerry Stackhouse for the highest selection among the 29 eventual NBA draft picks coached by Smith at Oak Hill, each was taken third overall in their respective draft classes of 2003 and 1995.
Smith entered the week with a career record of 1,225-98 and has won nine national titles, as recently as 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.