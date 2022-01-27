The Syracuse University men’s basketball team is anticipating the next thrill on the roller coaster experience conducted by Joe Girard III, but the ride has appeared stuck on the anxious trek up recently.
The junior from Glens Falls has struggled over the last two games, extending an up-and-down stretch that has peaked with flashes of scoring brilliance but bottomed out with forgettable performances amid the overall difficulties of the Orange to remain in contention in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The next chance for the enigmatic point guard and SU (9-11 overall, 3-6 ACC) to snap out of its collective funk will come Saturday night when it hosts Wake Forest (17-4, 7-3) at 8 p.m. at the Carrier Dome, to be televised on the ACC Network.
Girard III has made just 4 of 22 shots in back-to-back SU losses to Duke and Pittsburgh over the past week, including a 1-for-15 mark on 3-point field goals for a combined 10 points to go with six assists and nine turnovers.
“I’m disappointed in Joe because he missed a couple early and he just never really got into it,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said after SU matched a season low in a 64-53 setback at Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
“He’s missed shots before, but generally if he gets off to bad start, he’s not playing through it, generally, and when he gets off to a good start, he gets it going,” Boeheim added. “You can’t do that. You’re going to have bad starts and bad spots, but for us to be successful, we have to have the balance.”
Syracuse has lost six of its last eight overall in the ACC since the start of January.
Girard III has been held below 30 percent shooting in four of those losses, and SU has a 1-3 record in games that the guard has been held below double figures scoring during that stretch.
The high school state record holder for total points (4,763) has flashed his ability to pour it in for spurts amid the recent challenging stretch. He scored 26 in a loss to Miami and 23 in a victory over Clemson, shooting a combined 11-for-17 from behind the 3-point arc in those offensive outbursts.
In the other six games this month, Girard III has averaged 7.5 points per game while shooting just 24 percent from the field along with a combined 6-for-35 showing from deep for a mark of 17 percent. Syracuse has lost five of those six outings.
“Joe is hard to figure out this year,” Boeheim said. “He’s played really, really well in games and then when he gets off to a bad start, he just struggles.”
For the season, Girard III is averaging 13.1 points, 4.3 assists, 1.8 steals and has made 53 total 3-point field goals at a 41.7 percent rate.
He enters the weekend ranked second in the ACC for total 3-pointers, 13th in 3-point percentage, fourth in assists and fifth in steals average.
“They put a tough defender on him, tough, quick guy who works really hard,” Buddy Boeheim said when asked about his backcourt mate after Tuesday’s loss. “Joe got some good looks and just wasn’t able to convert tonight, a couple sloppy turnovers, but it’s on all of us and he’s going to be better. We know that.”
The absence of backup point guard Symir Torrence did little to help Girard III bust out of his slump.
Torrence missed last game with a sprained knee but had established a role as a ball handler and facilitator off the bench, taking floor general duties off Girard III for portions of games and allowing the natural scorer to work off the ball. He also provided help combating pressure defenses that is otherwise lacking.
Jim Boeheim did not provide a timetable for Torrence, stating that the team was hopeful he could return soon but was unsure of his status moving forward.
ANTETOKOUNMPOS TO VISIT DOME
Milwaukee Bucks forward and reigning NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is slated to attend the SU-Wake Forest game Saturday in the Dome along with his older brother, Thanasis.
The brothers will be the courtside guests of Syracuse-area businessman, Adam Weitsman, who has hosted several celebrities in past seasons.
The last notable celebrity guests of Weitsman came in the trio of comedian Jimmy Fallon, and former NFL teammates Tom Brady and Julian Edelman when SU hosted North Carolina on March 1, 2020.
Weitsman has also hosted actor Jeremy Piven, boxer Floyd Mayweather, NFL players Rob Gronkowski and Odell Beckham Jr., among other prominent figures in sports and entertainment.
ORANGE’S BOEHEIMS IN SIBLING SCORING RACE
Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim will do their best to impress the Antetokounmpo brothers on Saturday, entering the matchup tied for the best combined scoring average among sibling pairings in NCAA Division I men’s basketball.
The Boeheim brothers are averaging a collective 32.7 points per game, which is tied with the Iowa duo of Keegan and Kris Murray for the best combined average among brothers.
They are the only pairings averaging better than 30 points per game. Four of the top five brother scoring combos play for the same respective teams.
DUKE TICKET GIVEAWAY
SU is pairing with Turning Stone Resort to give away tickets for the Syracuse-Duke matchup on slated for Feb. 26 in the Carrier Dome.
The ACC clash will be the last regular-season matchup between Hall of Fame icons Jim Boeheim and Mike Krzyzewski, the two winningest Division I men’s coaches of all time. Krzyzewski has announced plans to retire after the season.
More information on how to enter for free tickets is available at bit.ly/3ABnpyU.
