Ashlyn Eyles scored 13 points for Jefferson Community College women’s basketball team as the Cannoneers fell to Onondaga CC, 57-49, in Syracuse on Thursday.
Izzy Soluri and Alyson Crosby each scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Cannoneers (6-7). Soluri hit a team-high three 3-pointers.
Tynasia Williams led the Lazers (15-3) in scoring with 13 points, and added a team-high three 3-pointers.
n The JCC (10-5) men’s basketball team also fell to OCC (15-3) on the road, 78-74.
