The Syracuse University men’s basketball team announced that Woody Newton and Kadary Richmond have signed national letters of intent to play for the Orange next season through a press release sent Friday.
Newton is a 6-foot-8 and 190-pound forward from Baltimore that helped lead Mt. Zion Prep (Md.) to the 2019 National Prep Championship as a junior last year. The composite four-star prospect is rated No. 79 overall in the Class of 2020 by 247Sports.com and chose the Orange over reported offers from 12 schools, including Virginia Tech, Georgetown, and Seton Hall.
Richmond — a 6-foot-5 and 175-pound combo guard — is a member of the Brewster (N.H.) Academy team this season, where SU sophomore guard Buddy Boeheim played his final season of high school basketball. The Brooklyn native formerly starred for his hometown program, South Shore High School, where he was named New York City Public School Player of the Year last season.
Richmond is ranked as the No. 98 overall prospect for the class of 2020 by 247Sports.com and decided on SU among his 14 offers that included Florida State, Arizona, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall, Connecticut and Georgetown.
SU coach Jim Boeheim also revealed earlier this week that SU freshman center John Bol Ajak will redshirt for the 2019-20 season. The 6-foot-10 native of South Sudan who attended Westtown School in Pennsylvania is expected to debut along with the incoming freshman next year.
The Orange (1-1 overall) will host Seattle in the opening round of the NIT Season Tipoff at 7 tonight at the Carrier Dome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.