College basketball
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s and women’s basketball teams will host “Orange Tip-Off,” on Friday, Oct. 22, at the Carrier Dome.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the fan event will begin an hour later, featuring an intersquad scrimmage from the men’s team, skill challenges for each squad, and other basketball-theme activities.
Giveaways for those in attendance include autograph cards signed by players from each team, commemorative Dome tins, and team posters. Admission is free but a ticket claimed in advance is required.
Proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test is required for entry, including a negative test for spectators between ages 5 and 11. More information is provided at the SU athletics website, cuse.com.
