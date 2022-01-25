Buddy Boeheim was unable to save Syracuse University from extending the worst 20-game start in his father’s head coaching tenure.
The SU senior shooting guard led all scorers with 25 points but the Orange fell to the Pittsburgh Panthers, 64-53, for its third Atlantic Coast Conference loss in four games Tuesday night at Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.
Syracuse (9-11 overall, 3-6 ACC) sank farther below the .500 mark at the deepest point in any of Jim Boeheim’s 46 seasons at the helm. The Hall of Fame men’s basketball coach has never finished with a losing record.
Syracuse matched its lowest scoring output of the season and shot just 30 percent from the field for its worst performance against a league opponent. The Orange will next host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Carrier Dome to be televised on the ACC Network.
“I’m concerned with winning a game,” Jim Boeheim said when asked about NCAA Tournament chances afterward. “Are you kidding me? Do you see anything that looks like a tournament team out there? We’re trying to win a game, period.”
Jamarius Burton scored 21 points to pace a second-half comeback while Mouhamadou Gueye and John Hugley each posted a double-double for Pittsburgh (8-12, 3-6). Gueye scored a career-high 19 points to go with 10 rebounds while Hugley added 11 points and a personal-best 18 boards.
The Panthers shot 50 percent from the field and went 6-for-12 on 3-point field goals after halftime to bounce back from a dismal first-half shooting performance and rally from a 28-24 halftime deficit, splitting the season series with SU after a 77-61 setback Jan. 11 in the Dome. Buddy Boeheim went 9-for-23 overall and 4-for-15 from behind the arc, missing all five of his second-half 3-point attempts. The rest of the Orange shot a combined 10-for-40 and went 2-for-16 from deep.
Cole Swider added nine points but went just 3-for-14 from the field while Jimmy Boeheim and Jesse Edwards added eight points apiece for SU. Joe Girard III finished 1-for-9 for three points and was held scoreless until hitting a 3-pointer with 37 seconds left.
Syracuse played without sixth man Symir Torrence. The backup point guard sprained his knee late in Saturday’s 79-59 setback at No. 7/9 Duke. The Orange made just 6 of 31 attempts from deep, including a 1-for-14 mark in the second half, and is just 11-for-60 from behind the arc over its last two games.
“We’re not winning games scoring in the 50’s, that’s just not who we are,” Jim Boeheim said. “With 59 and 53 points, we’re not winning games that way. They’re a good defensive team, but they were a good defensive team in Syracuse, too. Joe and Cole have to be contributors, if they’re not, we’re going to struggle.”
Pittsburgh seized its first advantage at 41-40 with 12 minutes and 53 seconds left. Gueye hit a 3-pointer soon after to cap off a 10-0 run, pushing the Panthers edge to 47-40 with 11 minutes left and they never trailed again. The Orange has either tied or held the lead at halftime in four of its six ACC losses.
Buddy Boeheim led all scorers with 14 first-half points while Jimmy Boeheim scored all his eight points in the first half. The rest of the Orange combined for six points on 2-for-14 shooting before halftime.
Pittsburgh shot just 21 percent before the break, including a 1-for-14 mark on 3-point field goals. The Panthers hung in early and trailed by only four at halftime by making 9 of 11 free throws and holding a 28-19 edge in rebounds, highlighted by 10 second-chance points on 11 offensive boards in the first half.
Pittsburgh finished with a 17-for-20 mark on free throws overall while SU converted just 56 percent (9-for-16) at the foul line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.