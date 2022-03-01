POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam junior women’s basketball player Dyamon Hunter has been named to the All-State University of New York Athletic Conference first team.
Hunter, who hails from the Bronx and was third team in 2019-20, led the Bears in scoring and was third in the SUNYAC with 14.5 points per game. She also ranked fourth in the conference with 4.8 assists per game and seventh with 71 assists. Hunter scored a career-high 35 points in the season opener against St. Lawrence on Nov. 9.
In her three seasons with the Bears, she has averaged 13.8 ppg and totaled 951 points, 271 assists, 193 rebounds and 77 steals in 69 career games.
n Jefferson Community College players Gabrielle Morley and Emily Farrand, both from Ogdensburg, were named to the Region 3 Division III All-Region team. Morley, a freshman forward, made the second team. Farrand, a freshman guard, made the third team.
n Jefferson CC men’s player Isiah Murphy was selected to the first team of Region 3 Division III’s All-Region squad. Murphy, a sophomore guard from Brooklyn, averaged 25.8 points per game this season, which ranked fifth in the nation.
