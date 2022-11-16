PLATTSBURGH — Cam Roberts scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the St. Lawrence University women’s basketball team to a 60-58 win over SUNY Plattsburgh in a nonconference game Wednesday night.
Jackie Malley added 10 points for the Saints (2-1 overall).
Mya Smith and Hannah Ruberto led the Cardinals (2-2) with 14 points and Payton Couture scored 13.
JEFFERSON CC 76, MOHAWK VALLEY CC 59
Jefferson Community College captured its second straight victory in a nonconference game against Mohawk Valley CC in Watertown.
JCC improved to 3-1 and handed Mohawk Valley its first loss in three games.
No other statistics were available.
ST. LAWRENCE 77, SUNY PLATTSBURGH 65
Trey Syroka scored 19 points to lead St. Lawrence over host SUNY Plattsburgh in the nonconference opener for the Saints.
Gavin Macaulay scored 15 points and Aiden Macaulay added 13 for SLU. The Macaulays formerly played at Lowville Academy.
Kevin Tabb led the Cardinals with 22 points.
