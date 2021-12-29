THROGGS NECK — Ryan Donovan scored 20 points and seized eight rebounds to lead a balanced effort as SUNY Maritime College outlasted SUNY Canton, 69-65, on Wednesday in a nonconference
men’s basketball game at Riesenberg Gymnasium.
Mike Regan added 13 points for the Privateers (3-5) and Jaylin Gray added 11 points.
Danny Santana scored a season-high 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Kangaroos (3-6).
Quran DuBois chipped in with 15 points for SUNY Canton and totaled eight rebounds.
The Kangaroos will play at Hunter College in New York City at 2 p.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.