COLLEGE BASKETBALL
POTSDAM — Junior forward Brandon Segar Jr. recorded a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds as the SUNY Potsdam men’s basketball team cruised to a 90-63 victory over Clarkson on Sunday in a nonconference game at Maxcy Hall.
Sophomore guard Colton Huestis matched his career-high with 18 points to spark the Bears (1-2). Ryan Miles-Ferguson scored 13 points to lead the Golden Knights (0-4), while Blake Gearhart added 11 points.
