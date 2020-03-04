SYRACUSE — What seemed like a simple conversation with assistant coach Allen Griffin two weeks ago has made a world of difference for Syracuse University men’s basketball center Bourama Sidibe.
The 6-foot-10 and 210-pound junior has overcome his prolonged struggles to produce the strongest four-game stretch of his career, helping the Orange win three of its last four games to take sole possession of fifth-place in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings.
Sidibe’s recent resurgence has also played a key role in assuring that SU will finish with a winning record for the 50th straight year — the NCAA’s longest active streak.
Syracuse (17-13 overall, 10-9 ACC) will wrap up the regular season with a conference road game at 4 p.m. Saturday against Miami at Coral Gables, Fla., to be televised on the ACC Network.
“I thought Bourama was tremendous tonight, he’s really found himself the last couple of games,” said 44th-year SU coach, Jim Boeheim, following a loss to North Carolina last Saturday.
Sidibe is averaging 11.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2.7 steals per game over his last four while playing 28.5 minutes in each outing. He is 17-for-23 (.739 percent) from the field over that span and has made eight of his nine free-throw attempts over the last two games.
Sidibe tallied nine points and 12 rebounds, including six on the offensive end, to finish a point shy of recording his third straight double-double in SU’s 84-71 victory Tuesday at Boston College. He became the first SU player with four straight double-digit rebound totals since Tyler Lydon in the 2016-17 campaign.
“He’s moving in practice and he’s moving out on the court (in games) now,” freshman point guard Joe Girard III recently said of Sidibe. “That’s when he’s at his best. He’s getting a lot of put-backs lately, he’s just a really good player when he wants to be and the past few games, he showed up.”
Sidibe had fouled out in five of the previous six games before his recent hot streak, and was held to single-digit rebound totals for 12 straight outings. In the 10 games prior to his ongoing tear, Sidibe averaged 4.7 points, five rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 0.6 steals. He was playing just 20 minutes per game during that stretch.
Avoiding foul trouble has played a large role in the turnaround. Sidibe hasn’t fouled out in any of the last three games, and picked up his fifth foul in the closing seconds of a 79-72 win over Georgia Tech to begin the four-game surge. He had been called for at least four fouls in nine of the prior 10 games, and hit rock bottom by fouling out in 11 minutes during a 90-66 loss to Louisville on Feb. 19.
Following that performance, Sidibe engaged in a one-one-one talk with Griffin regarding his frustration with foul trouble that he credits for shifting his mind set and igniting his increased production. Griffin, the former SU standout, became an assistant coach in 2017 and has worked primarily with the SU centers during his tenure.
“I had been playing aggressive and worrying about (foul calls), and tonight I wasn’t worrying about it,” Sidibe said after finishing with season highs of 17 points and 15 boards against North Carolina last Saturday. “I just said: ‘I’m going to play and if I foul out, I foul out.’”
Sidibe continued: “The last couple games my mentality is to not even worry about it. ... (Griffin) told me: ‘You have to just keep playing, I know that’s been trouble all year, but you have to keep playing and not be worrying about fouling people.’ For him to say that, it helped me a lot.”
Much of Sidibe’s scoring output has come on put-back opportunities off penetration by SU guards and forwards. The Orange has experienced difficulty to connect from deep, shooting just .279 percent on 3-pointers over its last 13 games, leading to a renewed emphasis on attacking the rim that has added prime scoring opportunities for Sidibe.
The third-year center from Mali is averaging four offensive rebounds per game over the last four, including five or more in each of the last two games — a figure he reached just twice in his prior 28 starts.
“The more Elijah (Hughes) drives, the more Buddy (Boeheim) or Joe drive, the more attention I’m going to have because if they miss on those drives, it’s easier for me to get the ball and put it back instead of going after long rebounds,” Sidibe said.
SU will likely need Sidibe to maintain his high level of performance if it is to engineer a strong showing in the ACC Tournament. SU has already clinched a first-round bye in the tourney that is set to begin with opening-round games next Tuesday in Greensboro, N.C.
50 STRAIGHT WINNING SEASONS
With its 84-71 victory Tuesday at Boston College, Syracuse (17-13 overall) clinched a winning record for the 50th straight season, which is the longest active streak in the NCAA.
UCLA holds the all-time record for NCAA men’s basketball teams. The Bruins finished above .500 for 54 consecutive seasons from 1948-2002.
SU finished with a 9-16 record under coach Roy Danforth in the 1968-69 campaign, improved to 12-12 the following season, and has posted a winning percentage above .500 every year since. SU head coach Jim Boeheim was hired as a graduate assistant coach in 1969 following SU’s last sub-.500 campaign.
Were the Orange to lose all of its potential remaining games — its regular-season finale at Miami (Fla.) Saturday and two possible postseason outings — it is still guaranteed to finish with a winning record for the 89th time in the past century.
PROLIFIC 3-POINT TRIO
Syracuse’s top three long-range shooters — Buddy Boeheim, Elijah Hughes, and Joe Girard III — moved into second-place all-time among SU trios for most 3-pointers in a single season during Tuesday’s 84-71 victory over Boston College.
Boeheim (93), Hughes (73), and Girard III (67) have combined to make 233 shots from behind the arc this season, trailing only the trio of Trevor Cooney (92), Michael Gbinije (91), and Malachi Richardson (79) that combined to make a program-record 262 from deep in 2015-16.
The current Orange surpassed the 2008-09 trio of Andy Rautins (102), Eric Devendorf (82) and Jonny Flynn (45), for second place all-time on Tuesday by combining to make seven 3-pointers in the ACC road win over the Eagles.
SU has connected on 247 total 3-pointers this season, which is 10 makes shy of matching the fifth-highest mark in program history. The 2015-16 Orange made 315 total 3-pointers to establish the SU single-season record.
