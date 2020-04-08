MEXICO — Amy Holland excelled playing college basketball at the same breakneck pace with which she zips around area auto racing tracks.
Holland — a 2016 Mexico Academy and Central Schools graduate — recently finished her four-year college basketball career as a 1,000-point scorer for Division III Cazenovia after two standout seasons at Jefferson Community College, all of which was played through a lingering shoulder injury.
The tenacious 5-foot-4 guard, whose speed and toughness defined her on-court prowess, is also preparing her No. 5 car for the eventual start of the DIRTcar sportsman modified season at Brewerton and Fulton Speedways this summer.
Holland’s father, Bob, was a driver in the local auto scene for more than 30 years and Amy Holland raced her first modified at 14 years old after getting started in quarter-midget kart racing at age five.
“Racing has been my entire life,” Holland said. “It’s something I look forward to every single year and every single week leading up to the races. We work on the cars seven days a week, it’s a family thing, and the memories and the bond we created throughout racing have taught me so much. It’s just like basketball in that way, they have both taught me so many lessons within the sport and about life in general.”
Holland finished ninth among 63 drivers in the sportsman division points standings at Brewerton Speedway last year, not all of which are regulars, and 11th among the 118 sportsman drivers listed at Fulton. She claimed a feature victory on each track and posted a combined 12 top-five finishes.
Holland and her parents, Bob and Michelle, also anticipate a heavier slate of traveling to other tracks around the region depending on how long seasons are delayed due to COVID-19 concerns. As always, the family will be joined by her beloved golden retriever, Bristol, the dog who is appropriately named after the renowned Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee.
“It’s hard to say now because we don’t know when all of this is going to be over, but we’re really excited for this year and we plan to be doing more racing this year now that basketball is over,” Holland said.
Holland completed her standout basketball career in late February for the Wildcats (7-18 overall, 5-11 North Eastern Athletic Conference) after two years at Cazenovia, a pair of seasons at JCC and four high school varsity campaigns for the Mexico Tigers.
She was a reliable starter through all four of her collegiate seasons and finished with 1,039 career points overall — scoring 438 for the Cannoneers and 601 with the Wildcats.
Holland was a rare transfer captain for 10th-year coach Chris Comino as a senior at Cazenovia, a captain for ninth-year JCC coach Josh Woodward as a sophomore, and received the Edward Albright Jr. Award at the Mexico Block M Awards banquet as a high school senior for outstanding teamwork and leadership.
“The girl was nonstop all the time working on her game, and she was a mile a minute every second of the day, she just never slowed down,” Comino said. “She was big for us. She became a leader right away, and she was experienced. She’s done a lot of things in her life that most kids would only dream about, and I think that helped her in being a leader on the court, not shying away from things.”
Holland scored her 1,000th collegiate point during a 26-point performance against SUNY Cobleskill on Feb. 18. The game was attended by Holland’s varsity coach at Mexico, Dave Passer.
She became the 13th player in Cazenovia history to record at least 1,000 points and joined close friend and teammate, Danielle Caivana, who accomplished the feat earlier in the season.
“It was a feeling that I’ll never forget,” said Holland, who never reached the milestone during her exceptional high school career.
“I’ll always remember the basket I scored it on, who passed me the ball, the feeling afterward. It’s something that you’ll always have and think about, and replay in your head.”
Holland averaged 15.1 points per game and tallied a team-high 44 steals as a senior, but her biggest contribution came in the form of grit to set the tone for her teammates.
Holland overcame a sprained ankle along with stomach and kidney ailments this season, in addition to shoulder issues dating back to high school, which never affected her aggressive on-court approach of slashing to the basket and playing all-out defense.
Comino and Woodward each recalled near daily experiences of Holland taking a hard charge or hitting the deck after a drive to the basket, and said that she would always shake off the contact and repeat the familiar response of: ‘I’m fine, coach.’
“If she wasn’t such a nice girl, I’d be scared for her opponents, because she’ll take on anybody,” Comino said. “She got hit so many times because she would run through a wall for a coach. She did it every time when she went into the lane, she would hit some big girls and fall, and she would always have no problem getting back up and running as fast as she can in the other direction.”
Holland’s perseverance shined through in key games at each stop. Comino recalls Holland catching an inbound lob pass with 0.8 seconds left in regulation and scoring the game-tying bucket to lead to an eventual double-overtime victory over Pennsylvania College last season.
Woodward spoke of his 5-foot-4 guard’s impressive 21-rebound performance in a Cannoneers win over Fulton-Montgomery CC as a sophomore, and a series where she drove past her defender to set up a teammate or get to the foul line on roughly seven straight possessions to spark a stagnant offense during a Region 3 playoff game.
“She was 100 miles an hour, even (when I saw her) in high school,” Woodward said. “She was just crazy, all over the place for loose balls and rebounds. She’s not the tallest girl but she was always in the thick of everything, and she’s quick, her first step is just so fast.”
Holland credits her upbringing and the influence of her dad and two older siblings — Chris Merritt and Charissa Roy — with helping her develop the resilient mindset that allowed her to succeed while enduring persistent shoulder issues throughout her college basketball tenure.
Holland said that she first underwent surgery to repair a tear in the labrum of her right shoulder as a sophomore in high school, and went through another procedure after suffering a re-tear as a high school senior. The same injury occurred during her first year at JCC, at which point Holland was advised to treat the condition with strength training if she intended to keep playing. Woodward noted several occasions where Holland had to leave the game to deal with shoulder discomfort, but said that her absence from the court was always brief and rarely voluntary.
“I talked to my physical therapist and my surgeon, and they both told me that another surgery wasn’t really an option because I had already had two and I’m continuing to play, so it’s probably going to tear again,” Holland said. “They thought the best plan was to strength-train and stabilize the muscles around it, so that’s what I turned to. There were many times that my shoulder would pop out in a game and I just played through it.”
Holland is on pace to graduate with a 4.0 grade-point-average this spring to obtain a degree in human services with a concentration in psychology. She is planning to pursue her master’s degree in business administration with a specialization in health care management, and is considering Purdue University, among others.
She plans to study online and increase her racing endeavors, and is unlikely to start slowing down even with her accomplished college basketball career in the rearview.
“There were multiple times that I would go to class and then I would have basketball practice, and then I would come home and work on the race car, and then I would have to do my homework for the next day,” Holland said. “So, I’m non-stop going and staying busy doing all this but still trying to maintain good grades. It’s taught me a lot about time management and other things that will definitely carry on with me for the rest of my life.”
