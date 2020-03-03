CANTON — St. Lawrence University forward Trent Adamson was named the Liberty League men’s basketball Rookie of the Year Tuesday.
Adamson led SLU in scoring and was ninth in the league with an average of 13.7 points. He scored a career-high 25 points against Hobart, led the team with 39 blocks and was second on the team with 166 rebounds.
Luke Hicks made honorable mention for the Saints.
SLU’s Dan Roiger, along with assistant coaches Chelsea Welch and Marlee Gunn, were named the women’s Coaching Staff of the Year. SLU finished with an 18-9 overall record and was 13-5 in conference play.
SLU’s Katie Frederick made the women’s first team and Ava McCann was on the second team.
