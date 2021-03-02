CANTON — Molly Stewart and Maddie Pratt each scored 12 points to pace Clarkson’s women’s basketball team to a 69-64 victory over rival St. Lawrence on Tuesday in a nonconference game at Ronald T. Burkman Gymnasium.
Lauren Bell added 11 points for the Golden Knights (2-2), Emma Buonanno totaled 10 rebounds, Rachel Marion recorded seven steals and Stewart finished with four assists.
The Golden Knights used a 26-3 run, which stretched from the second quarter into the third quarter, to take command. After the game was tied 34-34 at halftime, Clarkson engineered a 14-0 surge to open the second half to lead 48-34.
Olivia Middleton scored 28 points to pace the Saints (1-2). and Sierra Sanson scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
