College basketball: Strong second half carries Syracuse to victory over Florida State

Syracuse Orange guard Judah Mintz (3) against Florida State Seminoles at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, Tallahassee, FL, Wednesday February 8, 2023. Scott Schild | sschild@syracuse.com

 Scott Schild | sschild

Judah Mintz scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime to spark the Syracuse University men’s basketball team to the Atlantic Coast Conference victory Wednesday night.

Joseph Girard III led all scorers with 26 points and received a late boost from his freshman backcourt mate as head coach Jim Boeheim’s Orange beat the Florida State Seminoles, 76-67, at the Donald Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla.

