College basketball: Strong second half carries Syracuse to victory over Florida State

Judah Mintz scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime to spark the Syracuse University men’s basketball team to the Atlantic Coast Conference victory Wednesday night.
Joseph Girard III led all scorers with 26 points and received a late boost from his freshman backcourt mate as head coach Jim Boeheim’s Orange beat the Florida State Seminoles, 76-67, at the Donald Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla.
Jesse Edwards delivered 18 points and 12 rebounds for Syracuse (15-10 overall, 8-6 ACC), which will next face North Carolina State (19-6, 9-5) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Mintz was held without a field goal until nearly seven minutes into the second half before engineering a decisive scoring run for the Orange.
The freshman point guard slashed to the basket for the go-ahead bucket, finishing while hitting the deck on a foul to push SU ahead, 58-56, after the free throw with nine minutes and 15 seconds left.
The traditional three-point play was part of a 16-2 run, during which SU scored 10 unanswered and held Florida State scoreless for a stretch of four-plus minutes.
Mintz scored 10 points during the surge which ended with SU holding a 65-56 edge with 5:12 remaining before fending off Florida State down the stretch.
Mintz went 6-for-9 from the field after halftime — starting 0-for-3 in the first half — and went 4-for-5 from the free throw line overall to go with six assists.
Girard III shot 9-for-16 and went 5-for-8 from behind the 3-point arc. The senior shooting guard scored 13 points in each half as a steady scoring presence in his ninth 20-point outing.
Matthew Cleveland led Florida State (8-17, 6-8) with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Darin Green Jr. added 17 points on a 5-for-17 mark from deep, and 7-foot-4 sophomore center Naheem McLeod scored a career-high 16 points to go with eight rebounds for the Seminoles.
McLeod, who entered averaging 4.2 points per game, surpassed his season high before halftime with 14 points on 7-for-8 shooting to power the Seminoles to a 35-29 edge at the intermission.
McLeod finished a lob pass from Cleveland in the mid-post with a two-handed dunk to extend Florida State’s edge to 27-19 with four minutes left for its largest lead.
Syracuse led for 12-plus minutes to open the game before Cleveland hit a 3-pointer to push Florida State ahead, 21-19, with 7:15 left in the first half.
The Seminoles made just one of its first 13 attempts from behind the arc but stayed afloat with 10 second-chance points via seven offensive rebounds over the first 12 minutes.
Edwards struggled to keep pace with McLeod inside early, finishing just 3-for-10 for 8 points in the first half. Aside from Girard III and Edwards, the rest of the Orange combined to shoot 3-for-13 with no other player topping two points before the break.
Syracuse improved to 8-1 against teams entering with a lesser conference record and is 0-5 against teams ranked higher in the ACC standings. Five of SU’s remaining six games are against teams with an equal or better league record entering today.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.