SYRACUSE — The Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball teams are hosting “Monroe Madness” in Rochester on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 6-8 p.m. at the Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial. The doors will open at 5:00 p.m.
Monroe Madness, for Syracuse fans in the Rochester area, is presented in partnership with Pegula Sports and Entertainment and with Wegmans as the primary sponsor.
“We are excited to continue our partnership with Pegula Sports and Entertainment and Wegmans,” said Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack. “After the success of last year’s Monroe Madness, we knew we had to find a way to bring Syracuse Basketball back to our fans in the Rochester area. Deepening our ties with Monroe County continues to be a priority for the Orange Athletics and the University.”
“We are equally excited for the opportunity to host this event in partnership with Syracuse Athletics and Wegmans for the second year in a row,” added Robert Minter, Vice President of Business Operations for Blue Cross Arena. “Syracuse Basketball has a passionate and loyal fan base here in the Greater Rochester Area and we look forward to another successful Monroe Madness event at the Blue Cross Arena.”
Monroe Madness will feature a night of basketball-themed events, including scrimmages, shooting competitions and a chance to see this year’s men’s and women’s teams.
Both squads will conduct intersquad scrimmages, the two teams will join to compete in a 3-point shooting contest and the men’s program will have a dunk contest. There are also plans for interactive fan competition.
Former Syracuse standout Adrian Autry ‘94 is in his first season as head coach at his alma mater.
Autry’s first edition includes returning starters Judah Mintz, a 2022-23 All-ACC Rookie Team pick at guard, and forwards Chris Bell and Benny Williams. Syracuse women’s coach Felisha Legette-Jack ’89 guided the 2022-23 Orange to a 20-13 overall record and a berth in the postseason WNIT. First team All-ACC performer Dyaisha Fair (19.9 ppg.) and fellow guard Georgia Woolley (12.9 ppg.), headline the list of returning players.
Tickets are on sale now at the Blue Cross Arena Box Office for $10, $20 and $35. A few courtside seats will also be made available for $50. Groups of 20, including youth groups, can purchase tickets for just $8 each in the lower level and groups of 100 can purchase tickets for $5 each. Tickets are also available online at: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/00005F0F93161B29.
If you or your organization cannot make the event but would like to support the United Way of Rochester in giving young Orange fans an opportunity to see the team in person, group tickets can be purchased and donated. For more information, please contact the Blue Cross Arena Ticket Box Office at 585-286-9961.
Suites are available to rent for the Monroe Madness event. To inquire, please call Dan Capriotti at (585) 286-9933.
The Syracuse basketball programs are also planning Orange Tipoff, the annual JMA Wireless Dome event for fans, on Friday, October 13. Ticket information is to be announced.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.