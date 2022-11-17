College basketball
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team has adjusted the start times for two upcoming games.
Updated: November 17, 2022 @ 8:36 pm
Saturday’s SU-Northeastern matchup will tip off at 5 p.m. and will air on the ACC Network. The shift was to accommodate the league network’s live coverage of the memorial service at 3:30 p.m. being held at Virginia for three UVA football players who died in a shooting.
The following Saturday on Nov. 26, SU and Bryant will begin at 4 p.m. to avoid a conflict with the SU football regular-season finale slated for 7:30 p.m. at Boston College.
