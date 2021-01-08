SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s basketball game against 19th-ranked Clemson scheduled for Tuesday at the Carrier Dome has been postponed by the Atlantic Coast Conference following a positive COVID-19 test result in the Tigers’ program.
Syracuse will instead play a makeup game at 9 p.m. Tuesday at North Carolina to be televised on the ACC Network. The Orange and Tar Heels were originally scheduled to meet Jan. 2 in Chapel Hill, N.C., but that game was postponed while SU was on a two-week program pause to comply with coronavirus safety protocol.
The ACC also postponed a matchup between Clemson and North Carolina scheduled for today.
“The postponements follow a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the Clemson men’s basketball team,” the ACC expressed in a statement.
Today’s scheduled nonconference game between Syracuse and Georgetown will tip off at 7 p.m. in the Carrier Dome, one hour earlier than originally scheduled, and will shift to ESPN.
The Orange (6-2 overall, 1-1 ACC) has four postponements on its schedule with no makeup dates yet scheduled. Prior to the Clemson delay, SU was forced to postpone home games against Notre Dame (Dec. 22) and Florida State (Jan. 6) and a road matchup with Wake Forest (Dec. 30).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.