Syracuse forward Alan Griffin drives against Boston College guard Demarr Langford Jr. during the second half of Saturday’s game at Conte Forum. Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team will host Northeastern at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Carrier Dome. The team announced the nonconference matchup Monday, and it will be televised on the ACC Network.

The Orange (4-1 overall, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) leads the all-time series against the Huskies, 7-0, and is coming off a 101-63 victory over Boston College in its ACC opener last Saturday.

Syracuse also announced Sunday that its nonconference game against Buffalo scheduled for Saturday will begin at 6 p.m. and be televised on the ACC Network.

