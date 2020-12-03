SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team overcame its second COVID-related crisis in as many games to begin the season with another victory Thursday night.
Quincy Guerrier finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds on 9-for-10 shooting, and freshman Kadary Richmond shined in his starting debut to lift short-handed Syracuse to a 75-45 nonconference win over Niagara at the Carrier Dome with no fans present due to state coronavirus regulations.
The Orange played without leading scorer Buddy Boeheim, who was among five team members ruled out due to contact tracing and one positive COVID-19 test by an undisclosed member of the program announced about 90 minutes before tip-off by SU Athletics Communications.
“It doesn’t matter what happens in life, you have to get ready for the next day,” Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim said. “It’s as simple as that, whether we have more positive tests or we don’t, you just have to get ready and go play. The players understand that.”
Buddy Boeheim is expected to miss SU’s next game — 7 p.m. Saturday against Rider at the Dome — and at least one more as he completes a quarantine expected to last a total of 14 days, according to Jim Boeheim. Buddy Boeheim was ruled as a close contact to the team member that tested positive.
Buddy Boeheim scored a game-high 21 points in the opener last week and led the Atlantic Coast Conference with 97 total 3-pointers made last season.
“I’m not just his coach, I’m his father,” Jim Boeheim said. “He’s crying, dying at home not being able to be here. He’s worked all year and stayed away from everything and has had no positive tests and he’s been tested 40 times.”
Guerrier shined from the opening tip to lead SU, which was also playing its first game without starting center Bourama Sidibe, who tore his meniscus in last Friday’s season opener and is expected to miss about four weeks.
Guerrier, the 6-foot-7 sophomore forward, posted a career high for scoring and logged his second straight double-double after recording 15 points and 13 boards in the season opener.
“I’m just trying to help my team the best way I can, be a monster, be physical, grab rebounds, make my open shots, and bring energy,” Guerrier said.
Syracuse suited just 10 players total, and Boeheim and Chaz Owens were the only scholarship players to not be available.
Richmond played 35 minutes in his first career start in place of Boeheim and finished with 16 points on a 6-for-10 performance from the field to go with seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals.
Freshman Woody Newton also showed flashes in his first action, supplying nine points, five rebounds, and a pair of blocks in 15 minutes off the bench.
Joe Girard III and Alan Griffin combined to shoot just 6 of 24 but SU played strong defensively, limiting Niagara to 28 percent shooting and a 6-for-36 mark from deep. SU produced a 26-3 scoring run in the first half to create separation.
The Orange spoiled the homecoming for Niagara head coach Greg Paulus, a Syracuse-Christian Brothers Academy graduate and former Duke point guard who played one season of quarterback for the SU football team as a graduate transfer in 2009.
The Orange returned from a pause of nearly two weeks on the eve of its season opener last Friday and narrowly beat Bryant, 85-84. The team did not conduct practice between Sunday through Tuesday following its latest positive result, according to Jim Boeheim, and has missed 17 of its past 20 scheduled practice sessions due to COVID-19 concerns.
Thursday’s game was able to be played due to SU’s use of contact tracing devices and working with state and county health officials to identify exposure and gain clearance without forcing the entire team to quarantine.
“We have to be ready for anything,” Guerrier said. “I think the freshmen really stepped up today with Woody, especially Kadary. It can happen to anyone but everyone has to be ready, it’s probably going to be like that the whole season with the virus, so everyone has to be ready.”
