SYRACUSE — Syracuse University men’s basketball fans are long familiar with the refrain of “Buddy Bulls-eye,” being shouted over the Carrier Dome speakers when Buddy Boeheim sinks a 3-pointer.
But the 6-foot-6 sophomore guard from Jamesville and the son of Hall of Fame SU coach, Jim Boeheim, is increasingly proving to be far more than a long-range shooting specialist.
Buddy Boeheim ranks fifth nationally with 77 total 3-pointers and is the sixth-leading scorer in the Atlantic Coast Conference at 16.3 points per game, which is the second-highest scoring output among guards in the conference entering Thursday’s games.
Boeheim will next look to display his expanded offensive repertoire that has helped the Orange re-enter the NCAA Tournament discussion when SU (13-9 overall, 6-5 ACC) hosts Wake Forest (10-11, 3-8) at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Carrier Dome and televised on the ACC Network.
“Ever since last season ended I knew that I would have to be more than a shooter playing 30-plus minutes a game, I have to be more than that and it helps our team out overall when I can get in the lane, make plays, find open guys,” Boeheim said. “It just brings another threat to the offense and helps us.”
Boeheim has made at least one 3-pointer in every game but one this season and has made multiple shots from behind the arc in all but four outings. He has responded to increased pressure from opposing defenses in recent weeks by flashing his ability to create shots off the dribble and drive into the lane.
Boeheim has made at least half of his total field goals from inside the 3-point arc five times in the last six games, a mark he reached just twice over the previous 16 outings. During that span, Boeheim is averaging 3.5 made shots from inside and 3.16 from deep, scoring 19 points per game on a percentage of .448 from the field.
Prior to the start of his recent surge, Boeheim made just 1.6 shots per game inside the 3-point line and 3.6 from beyond the arc for averages of 15.3 points on a field goal percentage of .393 across the first 16 games. Last season, Boeheim made 47 from deep to account for 65.2 percent of his 72 total field goals.
“That’s something I’ve been working on lately is focusing on scoring inside first and see what I can get, and if the defense gives me 3s, I’m going to take them,” Boeheim said. “Guys have to stay back and respect my drive now, and I can use my quickness that I’ve been working on to get by guys and make plays. I think it gets my confidence going also, seeing a few go down inside helps open up my outside game.”
Boeheim has recorded four of his eight 20-point outings during the last six games and his production helped fuel SU’s recent five-game win streak, which matched its longest in the ACC in three seasons.
The Orange, which has since lost two straight games, entered Wednesday in sole possession of fifth-place in the ACC standings.
“His confidence is at an all-time high right now,” said SU forward Elijah Hughes, who entered Wednesday as the ACC’s leading scorer at 19.4 points per game. “He’s playing really well and when you have a guy like him who’s starting to put the ball on the floor as well, it opens the court.”
Boeheim credited his improved inside scoring to working with SU assistant coach Gerry McNamara before and after practices, and has often been joined by other Orange guards. Boeheim said his recent emphasis working with the former SU star point guard has been ball-handling, making crafty plays off the dribble and getting a first step on defenders.
Boeheim has also maintained his extra shooting sessions before and after practices and has increased his work in the weight room to five days per week while adding yoga and other exercises to his off days from the team.
“I’ve been trying to do the little extra things I can do here and there to get an extra step and try to really take advantage of the time I have to get better and get stronger,” Boeheim said.
The added training caught the attention of coach Jim Boeheim, who offered rare praise of his son during a postgame press conference following a victory over Pittsburgh last month.
“He’s gotten better with the ball and he works hard,” said Jim Boeheim, in his 44th season as head coach of his alma mater. “He’s not just a shooter, he’s worked hard getting to the lane and making plays. I think he works so hard that he’s got another level to go up, and he’s ahead of schedule because he works out for four hours every day.”
HUGHES FINALIST FOR ERVING AWARD
SU forward Elijah Hughes is one of 10 national finalists for the Julius Erving Award, which will be presented for the sixth straight year to the best small forward in men’s college basketball. The 10 candidates were selected by the Naismith Hall of Fame and announced on Wednesday.
Hughes leads the ACC in scoring at 19.4 points per game and has averaged five rebounds, four assists, 1.2 steals, 0.9 blocks while making 2.7 shots from deep and logging 38.2 minutes per game. He has reached double figures in all 22 games for the Orange.
PROLIFIC 3-POINT TRIO
Hughes (60), Buddy Boeheim (77), and freshman point guard Joe Girard III (49) have combined to make 186 3-point field goals through the first 22 games, which is the eighth highest mark all-time for an SU trio in a single season.
The single-season record for an Orange trio is 262 makes from deep, established in the 2015-16 season by the threesome of Trevor Cooney (92), Michael Gbinije (91) and Malachi Richardson (79).
Overall, SU has made 197 of 569 attempts from behind the arc this year. The 2015-16 Orange squad also owns the program records for most 3-pointers made (315) and attempted (876) in a single season.
SYRACUSE TO HOST TBT REGIONAL
The SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College was selected as a host regional site for The Basketball Tournament, an annual $2 million winner-take-all summer event that attracts pro-eligible players from around the world. Games will be played at OCC on July 31 and Aug. 1.
Boeheim’s Army, a squad consisting mostly of former SU players, is expected to return to the event for the sixth straight year. The tournament will feature a 64-team bracket to be played at various host sites beginning July 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.