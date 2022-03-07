Syracuse University senior shooting guard Buddy Boeheim was named First Team All-Atlantic Coast Conference for men’s basketball Monday.
Boeheim became the fifth SU player to garner first team honors since SU joined the ACC in 2013.
He finished the regular season as the ACC scoring leader with 599 total points at an average of 19.3 per game. He also led the ACC in minutes per game (38:13) while ranking second in free-throw percentage (89.1), field goals (208) and total 3-point field goals (85).
Boeheim was joined on the All-ACC first team by Wake Forest guard Alondes Williams, who was named ACC Player of the Year, along with Miami guard Kameron McGusty, Duke forward Paolo Banchero, and North Carolina forward/center Armando Bacot.
Banchero was selected for ACC Rookie of the Year and Blue Devils teammate Mark Williams was chosen for the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Wake Forest’s Steve Forbes was named ACC Coach of the Year. North Carolina State’s Dereon Seabron was Most Improved and Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland was named ACC Sixth Man of the Year.
Syracuse junior center Jesse Edwards received two votes in the Most Improved category as the only SU player considered for individual awards.
Buddy Boeheim followed C.J. Fair (2014), Rakeem Christmas (2015), Michael Gbinije (2016) and Elijah Hughes (2020) as SU players to make the All-ACC First Team.
Syracuse (15-16 overall) is the ninth seed for the ACC Tournament and will face No. 8 Florida State (17-13) at noon Wednesday from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The second-round matchup will be televised on ESPN.
