For the third time in as many days Wednesday, the Syracuse University men’s basketball team announced a game postponement due to COVID-19 precautions.
The scheduled Syracuse at North Carolina matchup Jan. 2 is the latest game to be called off this week due to positive COVID-19 tests within the University of Buffalo program, which faced SU last week at the Carrier Dome.
Syracuse also postponed outings against Notre Dame scheduled for this past Tuesday and a Dec. 30 road game at Wake Forest earlier this week with no makeup dates yet provided for any of the three games.
The next SU outing is slated for Jan. 6 against Florida State in the Dome.
The SU program is on pause and adhering to public health guidelines while working closely with the Onondaga County Health Department, state public health officials and the ACC Medical Advisory Group, per a statement from SU Athletics.
The Orange paused for a two-week period before its season opener due to two positive COVID-19 tests within its program, including for head coach Jim Boeheim, and played a three-game stretch earlier with 10 players available due to one positive test and contact tracing protocol.
