College basketball
SYRACUSE — Alan Griffin plans to leave the Syracuse University men’s basketball team to enter the NBA Draft, according to a report Monday by Adam Zagoria of Zagsblog.com.
Griffin intends to hire an agent, per the report, departing from SU after one season with the program.
The 6-foot-5 wing averaged 13.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals, while shooting 36.1 percent from long range. He started every game after the season opener for SU as a junior transfer from Illinois. He went just 1-for-13 from the field and 1-for-9 from deep for eight points in his last four games combined.
Syracuse’s other starting forward, 6-foot-7 sophomore Quincy Guerrier, also intends to test the draft waters according to recent reports but could still return to the Orange. The NBA draft is set for July 29.
