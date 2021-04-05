SYRACUSE — Syracuse University point guard Tiana Mangakahia received All-America honorable mention from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on Monday.
The fifth-year point guard was one of 42 players honored. She led the nation in assists per game at 7.2 to go with averages of 11.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.5 steals, along with a team-leading 84.2% at the foul line.
She also garnered All-America honorable mention in 2019 before sitting out the 2019-20 season to recover from stage 2 breast cancer. She has entered the WNBA draft set for April 15 and left SU as the program’s all-time leader in assists (736) and ranked 11th in career points (1,341).
n Syracuse women’s coach Quentin Hillsman was one of 14 Division I head coaches named to the Achieving Coaching Excellence College Basketball Coaching Honor Roll for the 2020-21 season. The recognition highlights leaders in women’s and men’s basketball that demonstrate tenets of coaching excellence, community involvement and exhibit leadership skills.
