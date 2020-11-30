SYRACUSE — Syracuse University men’s basketball center Bourama Sidibe suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee during last Friday’s season opener and will miss roughly four weeks, according to a team press release sent Monday.
The 6-foot-10, 218-pound senior was scheduled to undergo surgery on Tuesday.
Sidibe started the season-opening 85-84 victory over Bryant but left just four minutes in and never returned. Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim confirmed that he suffered an injury afterward and that an MRI was scheduled for later that night.
The Orange, which will next host Niagara at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Carrier Dome, turned to a smaller lineup of forward Marek Dolezaj shifting to center, where he played for stretches last season, and sixth-man Alan Griffin joining Quincy Guerrier at forward.
Boeheim stated during his postgame Zoom conference that he would go that direction for his starting lineup if Sidibe were to miss time, along with regular guards Joe Girard III and Buddy Boeheim, referring to that unit as their best team.
“Obviously if we lose him, he’s a key guy for us, it makes Marek have to play the whole game at center,” Boeheim said as part of postgame opening statement.
He later added: “We’ll find out about Bourama tonight, but that certainly hurts our team, the young guys aren’t ready for that position, but we’ll see.”
Freshman point guard Kadary Richmond and redshirt sophomore forward Robert Braswell will likely see an uptick in minutes off the bench while young centers — freshman Frank Anselem or sophomore Jesse Edwards — would seemingly be next in line to factor in as reserves if one can emerge while Sidibe is sidelined.
Sidibe was expecting to enter his second year as the full-time starter in the middle of SU’s 2-3 zone.
He averaged 6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season but grabbed 10 or more rebounds in each of his last six games — the longest streak for any SU player in nine seasons — and posted averages of 9.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks during that stretch.
Syracuse has six games scheduled during Sidibe’s approximated recovery time, including its first two Atlantic Coast Conference outings.
