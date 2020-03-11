SYRACUSE — Syracuse University men’s basketball junior guard Howard Washington was named the recipient of the 14th annual Bob Bradley Spirit and Courage Award by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Wednesday.
Washington — a Buffalo native who has appeared in 19 games as a reserve point guard for the Orange this season — has overcome a stroke suffered in September 2018 and a season-ending torn ACL earlier that year to become a contributor off the SU bench.
Washington had two blood clots removed from his brain and underwent surgery to repair a hole in his heart, and still returned for three games last season before deciding to take a medical redshirt.
Prior to his stroke, Washington had been cleared to return to basketball activities for the 2018-19 season following successful knee surgery.
“Howard Washington has faced a number of health challenges, starting with a serious knee injury, during his time at Syracuse,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim stated in a press release. “He has faced each one courageously, all the while continuing to be a major contributor to our basketball program and Syracuse University. He is very deserving of this recognition.”
