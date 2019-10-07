College basketball
SYRACUSE — Single-game tickets for the Syracuse University men’s basketball season are slated to go on sale today.
The Orange is scheduled to host 18 regular-season games at the Carrier Dome, beginning with its season opener against defending national champion and Atlantic Coast Conference foe, Virginia, at 9 p.m. Nov. 6.
SU is also slated to host two preseason exhibition games, against Daemen College on Oct. 26 (7 p.m.) and Carleton on Oct. 29 (8 p.m.). Season tickets are also still available.
All Tickets can be purchased online (cuse.com/tickets), by phone (1-888-DOMETIX) or at the Dome Box Office at Ensley Athletic Center.
SU, which finished 20-14 overall last year and is entering Jim Boeheim’s 44th season as head coach, is also set to host its annual Orange vs. White scrimmage at 7 p.m. Friday in the Dome.
The annual split-squad scrimmage will be followed by the “Orange vs. White Challenge,” featuring a skills challenge and 3-point shooting competition contested between current players and select fans. Participants will be chosen at random and fans can enter by checking into the Orange Rewards App.
