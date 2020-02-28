SYRACUSE — For nostalgic Syracuse University basketball fans, the final home games of the season this weekend mark an occasion to anticipate with plans to honor the past and end an era.
The SU men’s team (15-12 overall, 8-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) will recognize legendary forward John Wallace with a jersey retirement ceremony at halftime of its ACC matchup against North Carolina (11-17, 4-13) at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Carrier Dome, which will be televised on ESPN.
The game will also serve as the men’s program’s last under the distinctive Carrier Dome roof that appears as the backdrop in a multitude of iconic images preserved in the minds of SU supporters over the last four decades.
The SU women’s game against Boston College at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Dome will mark the final game of any kind played under the familiar covering. SU is celebrating that occasion by gifting the first 1,500 fans to arrive with a small tin replica of the Carrier Dome. The school also recently unveiled plans to sell pieces of the current roof as memorabilia items after the top is replaced.
The venue will be vacated next Monday for an expected six-month period to complete ongoing renovations that include a new permanent roof among other cosmetic and structural improvements.
Upgrades to the Dome, which initially opened in 1980, are set to be finished in time to debut the new look for the football team’s home opener against Colgate on Sept. 19.
“There is no place like the Carrier Dome and just growing up here with the memories I have,” said SU sophomore guard Buddy Boeheim, the son of 44th-year SU coach, Jim Boeheim, that attended games frequently in the Dome throughout his childhood.
“Luckily we’ll still be playing in here,” he added. “It will be a little bit different, but I have a lot of good memories and there is no other place I would rather grow up around and be able to play in now.”
The university announced a $118 million investment project in 2018 to create a “new stadium experience,” at the Dome. Construction started on the project last summer and one of the largest cranes in the nation has been towering over the structure since August, visible next to the indelible Dome roof that can be viewed from miles away in the city skyline.
The crane being used for the project became a viral sensation and was nicknamed “Walt,” by a student group that created an Instagram account and sold merchandise to commemorate its presence.
The final project calls for the Dome to add state-of-the-art sound and lighting, improved accessibility, new concession space and restrooms, installation of air conditioning, added Wi-Fi capabilities, a vertically hung scoreboard, and most notably, the fixed roof. The current model has required the roof materials to be replaced periodically, which most recently occurred in 1999.
The Dome will be shut down while the bulk of the renovations are being completed over the next six months, creating a unique situation for several SU teams.
The men’s lacrosse team front-loaded its schedule with home games but will utilize Cicero-North Syracuse High School to host games against Notre Dame on March 28 and North Carolina on April 11.
The women’s lacrosse team will play nine of its final 10 games at away or neutral sites, with the lone exception being an April 11 home game against North Carolina at Syracuse-Christian Brothers Academy.
The Orange football team has yet to announce plans for its annual spring game, which is typically held in mid-April at the Dome, but its spring practice schedule will proceed at the Ensley Athletic Center as usual.
SU athletic director John Wildhack recently stated in an exclusive interview with syracuse.com that the school is considering alternative venues for that game, and would explore other options if SU men’s basketball is in position to host an NIT game.
But for this weekend, the Dome covering that is unmistakably apparent in classic clips of SU greats from Dwayne ‘Pearl,’ Washington to Carmelo Anthony will be on display for the final time.
That happening will fittingly accompany the jersey retirement ceremony of John Wallace’s No. 44. Wallace, who played for the Orange from 1992-96, ranks third in program history for both career points (2,119) and rebounds (1,065). He led SU to the 1996 national championship game and was named a consensus All-American that season.
SU APPROACHING ATTENDANCE TITLE
The SU men’s basketball team enters its last home game of the season with an average Dome attendance of 21,256, which leads the nation. Kentucky ranks second with an average crowd of 20,114 through 16 games.
With a large crowd expected for Saturday’s home finale, SU appears likely to lead the NCAA in attendance for the second straight year and the 16th time since the Dome opened for the 1980-81 season. The Orange has never ranked below fourth in average attendance over the last 40 years.
SU and Kentucky, which plays at Rupp Arena with a capacity crowd of 20,545, have occupied the top two spots every year since 2009.
LEWIS HITS 1,000
Syracuse women’s basketball guard Kiana Lewis scored her 1,000th career point during a 72-70 loss to Notre Dame Sunday in Sound Bend, Ind.
The redshirt junior guard from Chicago finished the game with 24 points and is averaging a team-high 17.8 points per game in her second active season for the Orange (15-12, 9-7). SU will play at eighth-ranked North Carolina State at 8 p.m. tonight.
