College basketball
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team will host Cornell on Dec. 21 at the Carrier Dome. The nonconference game was announced by SU athletics Thursday.
The Orange leads the all-time series against the Big Red, 94-31, with 39 straight victories against the second-most frequently played foe in program history.
Cornell did not compete last season due to COVID-19 concerns and finished 7-20 overall in the 2019-20 campaign. The leading scorer that year was forward Jimmy Boeheim at 16.7 points per game. The senior has since transferred to SU to play the upcoming season for the Orange.
Earlier this week, SU also confirmed a nonleague outing against Georgetown for Dec. 11 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and unveiled its opening-round game in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament is slated against Virginia Commonwealth on Nov. 24 at Paradise Island in the Bahamas.
Syracuse, which is coming off an 18-10 season that ended in the NCAA Sweet 16, is scheduled to open the regular season, hosting Lafayette College on Nov. 9 at the Dome.
