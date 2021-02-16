COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University women’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday at Notre Dame has been postponed by the Atlantic Coast Conference to adhere to COVID-19 protocol outlined by the ACC Medical Advisory Group.
The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the Notre Dame program last week, according to the announcement released by the ACC on Monday night. SU is next scheduled to play at noon Sunday at Virginia Tech.
The Orange (11-5 overall, 8-5 ACC) has had two straight games delayed due to safety protocol involving the opposing teams. SU was also slated to host third-ranked Louisville this past Sunday.
Syracuse had previously made up all its past altered league outings, twice playing a stretch of four games in eight days between Jan. 17 and Feb. 7 after its own coronavirus-related program pause.
The Orange announced Tuesday that its regular-season finale against fourth-ranked North Carolina State scheduled for noon on Feb. 28 at the Carrier Dome will serve as its annual “Play 4 Kay,” outing and be televised on ESPN2.
Both teams will wear pink uniforms for breast cancer awareness and to honor the memory of former Wolfpack coach, Kay Yow, who started the tradition in 2006 before losing her battle to Stage 4 breast cancer in 2009.
The SU-Louisville game scheduled for last Sunday was originally slated to be SU’s Play 4 Kay outing before that matchup was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Cardinals program.
