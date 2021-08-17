CANTON — Former Unity College head coach Mason Griffin has been named an assistant men’s basketball coach at SUNY Canton. Griffin coached Unity during the 2019-20 season.
“I am very excited to have Mason join our staff,” head coach Shiva Senthil said. “Mason has great familiarity of our league already and with his vast experience at such an early stage of his coaching career, I am confident he will be able to step in and help the program immediately.”
Prior to Unity, Griffin, a native of Topsham, Maine, spent three seasons coaching at Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham, Maine, where he was the head freshman boys basketball coach and assistant boys’ varsity coach. During his time at Mt. Ararat the team made state playoffs on multiple occasions.
