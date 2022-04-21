CANTON — SUNY Canton senior Danny Santana was drafted Wednesday by the Mariners de Puerto Plata of the LNB, a professional basketball league in the Dominican Republic.
Santana was a standout performer during his five seasons at SUNY Canton. He appeared in 105 career games, eclipsing the 1,000-career point milestone during his final season. He finished his career with 1,254 points, averaging 11.9 points per game.
Santana, who is from Clifton, N.J., was named North Atlantic Conference second-team All-Conference as a junior and honorable mention All-Conference as a senior. He helped lead the Kangaroos to the NAC championship at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.
“I am so proud of Danny for achieving his goal of being a pro,” SUNY Canton coach Shiva Senthil said. “Danny has been one of our hardest workers and a leader since I’ve been here. He has worked every single day to achieve this feat and I cannot wait to see where his journey leads him next.”
Santana plans to graduate in May and then will pursue professional basketball.
