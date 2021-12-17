CANTON — SUNY Canton on Friday called off its women’s basketball game against the University at Albany, scheduled for Saturday, due to COVID protocols within SUNY Canton’s program.
SUNY Canton said it hoped to make up the game later in the season.
The Kangaroos (4-5) are next scheduled to play Dec. 31 against the St. Lawrence University Saints at St. Lawrence.
