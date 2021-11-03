POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam head men’s basketball coach Jim Bechtel announced that Justin Todd will join his coaching staff for the 2021-22 season. He joins former Bears guards and assistants Danny Delsol-Lowry (class of 2020) and Eddie Cross (2011).
Todd served as the boys varsity coach at St. Regis Falls for the last 12 years. He guided the Saints to Northern Athletic Conference Eastern Division titles in 2012-13 and 2013-14. The championships were the first for the program in over 30 years. Todd was also named NAC East Coach of the Year three times.
Todd has been a physical education teacher at St. Regis Falls for 19 years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in sports and leisure from St. Lawrence University (2002) and a master’s in education from SUNY Potsdam (2009)
