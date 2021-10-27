SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s basketball public address announcer received ample opportunities to practice his new phrase: “Swider swish,” during the Orange exhibition opener Wednesday night in the Carrier Dome.
Villanova transfer Cole Swider scored a game-high 21 points in his team debut while Syracuse survived an injury scare to star guard Buddy Boeheim and overcame the absence of center Bourama Sidibe during a 79-60 preseason victory over Division II Pace.
Syracuse will host Division II Le Moyne at 7 p.m. Monday in the same location to finish the preseason slate before facing Lafayette in the regular-season opener Nov. 9 at the Dome.
Swider — the 6-foot-9 and 220-pound senior forward — finished 8-for-10 from the field and 5-for-7 on 3-point field goals while adding six rebounds, three assists, one block and consistently active defense in coach Jim Boeheim’s 2-3 zone.
“Having the freedom and the trust from coach Boeheim, G-Mac and all the coaches, all the players around me, just to go out and be myself and play my game has given me the ultimate confidence, and I’m excited to continue that and get better throughout the season,” Swider said.
Swider averaged 5.7 points and 3.1 rebounds in 18.8 minutes per game at Villanova last season, but quickly seized his opportunity in SU’s starting five.
He scored 11 in the first half to help SU build its advantage to as high as 20 points before the break. Swider scored eight straight points during a run, capped off by back-to-back makes from deep to extend the SU advantage to 35-21 with four minutes and 51 seconds left in the half.
He looked to the student section near the SU bench and screamed after Pace called a timeout following his consecutive 3-pointers.
“It’s emotional, I’m getting chills right now just thinking about it,” Swider said. “Through the past two years or three years, I’ve been wanting to play with that chip and that passion that I always played with in high school and AAU, so it feels good to finally feel like myself and get back to the player I know I can be.”
Swider also hit from beyond the arc on consecutive trips up the court in the second half to push SU to its largest advantage at the time, 64-36, with 10:20 remaining. He was taken out with five minutes left to an appreciative ovation from the sparse crowd in attendance.
“He’s a hard worker and he picks things up, he understands what we’re doing, and he can shoot, and he can shoot, and he can shoot, and he can shoot,” said 46th-year SU head coach, Jim Boeheim, comically repeating the statement for emphasis.
Buddy Boeheim suffered an ankle sprain but is expected to be back at practice before SU’s next preseason game Monday. He limped off the court less than four minutes into the second half and sat on the bench while being tended to by the training staff.
The senior shooting guard briefly went to the locker room with trainers but returned to the bench with ice on his left ankle and did not return to the game.
Boeheim led SU in scoring with 17.8 points per game last season and finished with nine, all from behind the arc, in 21 minutes before exiting.
“Right away I knew it didn’t feel right and I knew I was probably going to have to sit out the rest of the game, but luckily it wasn’t serious,” Buddy Boeheim said. “I think I’ll be back Friday for practice, hopefully, but it should be all right.”
Jesse Edwards started at center for SU and delivered 12 points on a 6-for-7 mark to go with five rebounds, four blocks and two steals in 21 minutes.
He and Frank Anselem played all the center minutes in the absence of the expected senior starter, Sidibe, who recently underwent a knee procedure and is expected to miss the next four weeks, according to Jim Boeheim afterward.
Senior forward Jimmy Boeheim scored 19 points along with seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals in his first SU game after transferring from Cornell.
