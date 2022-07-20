College basketball
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team will host Northeastern on Nov. 19 at the JMA Wireless Dome, announcing the game Wednesday to complete the nonconference schedule.
The Orange owns an 8-0 all-time advantage in the nonleague series and the Huskies are coming off a 9-22 campaign.
Syracuse will also host Lehigh (Nov. 7), Colgate (Nov. 15), Bryant (Nov. 26), Oakland (Dec. 6), Georgetown (Dec. 10), Monmouth (Dec. 12) and Cornell (Dec. 17), along with exhibition outings against Indiana, Pa. (Oct. 25) and Southern New Hampshire (Nov. 1).
SU is also scheduled to play Nov. 29 at Illinois as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and will compete in the Empire Classic from Nov. 21-22 in Brooklyn along with Temple, Richmond and St. John’s.
