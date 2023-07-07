Syracuse University announced Friday that the men’s basketball team will play familiar in-state foe Cornell University next season on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Syracuse and Cornell have played 126 times, the Orange’s second-most frequent opponent. Syracuse is 96-31 in the all-time series and has won 41 straight games against the Big Red, which dates back to the 1968-69 season.

