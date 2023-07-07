Syracuse University announced Friday that the men’s basketball team will play familiar in-state foe Cornell University next season on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Syracuse and Cornell have played 126 times, the Orange’s second-most frequent opponent. Syracuse is 96-31 in the all-time series and has won 41 straight games against the Big Red, which dates back to the 1968-69 season.
Syracuse beat Cornell last Dec. 17, 78-63 at the Dome. Joseph Girard III led five Orange scorers in double digits with 19 points.
Cornell finished 17-11 last season, 7-7 in Ivy League play.
The Syracuse-Cornell date was the latest of several recent one-game matchups that SU has parcelled out.
The Orange announced that it will host LSU on Nov. 28 as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge. Syracuse has played LSU just one other time, a 76-64 victory on Feb. 16, 1985 at the then-Carrier Dome. Rafael Addison scored 25 points and Pearl Washington added 20 in that game.
LSU finished 14-19 last season.
SU also announced that it will play Canisius for the first time since 2012 when the two teams meet Nov. 8 at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Syracuse holds a 46-24 record against Canisius and has beaten the Golden Griffins the last 21 meetings. The Orange won 85-61 in the most recent clash on Dec. 15, 2012.
Canisius finished 10-20 overall last season.
Syracuse kicked off its schedule announcements by saying the Orange would resume its series with the Colgate Raiders on Nov. 14 at JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse has played Colgate more than any other team and the 2023-24 season meeting will be the 175th between the two schools.
Syracuse holds a 127-47 advantage in the series but Colgate has beaten SU the last two games, including an 80-68 victory last November.
Colgate finished 26-9 last season and won the Patriot League championship for the third straight time, clinching an NCAA Tournament berth.
Syracuse went 17-15 last season in the final year of Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim’s 47-year tenure. Adrian Autry will enter his first season heading the program where he will rely on key returning starting guard Judah Mintz.
