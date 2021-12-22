The Syracuse University men’s basketball team announced the addition of a nonconference game against Brown for Dec. 27 at the Carrier Dome, setting up an earlier return than expected from a pause due to COVID-19 protocol.
The game will tip off at 6 p.m. and be streamed on the ACC Network Extra. Syracuse had previously postponed nonleague outings against Lehigh and Cornell slated for Dec. 18 and this past Tuesday, respectively, due to a series of positive COVID-19 tests in the program.
Tickets and parking passes from the Lehigh game will be honored for the upcoming matchup against Brown, and new tickets have also been made available to purchase.
“On behalf of our student-athletes and staff, we appreciate and thank our fans for their patience and understanding, as we work through this fluid scheduling situation,” SU athletic director John Wildhack said in a press release.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim and shooting guard Buddy Boeheim each unveiled various details of the team’s outbreak in recent radio interviews.
Jim Boeheim stated on “Gomez & Company in the Morning,” on TK-99 that 14 of the 20 combined players and managers in the program tested positive for COVID-19 over the course of a week.
All who tested positive had received the COVID-19 vaccine and booster, Jim Boeheim said, and were described as asymptomatic or mildly sick.
Buddy Boeheim appeared on the same program the day prior and said that starting SU forwards, Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider, were the first to test positive.
He and Joe Girard III were among the others that soon followed with positive tests, prompting the postponements with four of five starters and nearly 75 percent of the team ruled out due to health and safety protocol.
Buddy Boeheim and Girard III also tested positive for COVID-19 last December during one of two team pauses in the 2020-21 campaign, and the former said that his symptoms have been far less severe this time.
“We were practicing the whole week last week, even with Jimmy and Cole out at first, and then guys started to test positive more and more throughout the week,” Buddy Boeheim said in the radio spot.
After the Brown game, the Orange (5-5 overall, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) is scheduled to host Georgia Tech on Dec. 29 to resume league play.
Syracuse was also forced to postpone the women’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday afternoon against Siena out of an abundance of caution after the Saints learned of positive COVID-19 tests from a recent opponent. The SU women’s team will next play Dec. 30 at North Carolina.
