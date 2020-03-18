In the midst of a five-day span where the sky seemingly fell onto the college basketball world and the classic Carrier Dome roof deflated for the final time, the Syracuse University men’s basketball team reached the most bizarre ending to a season in the program’s 120-year history.
Although unprecedented and alarming due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing cancellation of sporting events around the world — an odd conclusion of some form seemed fitting for an Orange campaign that often felt like it was being played in an alternate dimension.
From opening with a conference game for the first time in program history to the unusual end-point, and the roller coaster that ensued both on the court and from outside forces engulfing the young squad throughout, the 2019-20 season is one that will never be forgotten by SU fans.
“We’ve been up and down, we’re a young team,” said SU coach Jim Boeheim recently on the Dan Patrick Show after wrapping up his 44th season as head coach.
“We’ve had some really good wins and we’ve had some terrible losses. ... We just played a great game (to end the year) so it’s a good memory for all of our young players,” he added. “Our young players all played well, we have no seniors, so it was a great way to end the season basketball-wise, but I just feel bad for all these teams.”
CHAOS IN GREENSBORO
Syracuse ended its season with an 81-53 victory over North Carolina in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament last Wednesday. The Orange finished with its most complete performance of the year to end at 18-14 overall after a 10-10 campaign in the ACC.
SU closed with a victory over a Roy Williams-coached team for the second time in program history, but there was a world of difference in the circumstances this time around compared with SU’s 2003 national championship win over Williams’ Kansas Jayhawks.
The ACC Tournament was one of several around the nation halted a day after the NBA suspended its season to set off a series of highly prominent sporting events being canceled and postponed. The NCAA Tournament was nixed soon after.
“I found out the NBA suspended its season at halftime (of our game) and it’s something that we don’t control,” SU star forward Elijah Hughes said following the victory over North Carolina. “It sucks what’s going on, I hope they find a cure for it soon, but we just have to control what we can control.”
Sixth-seeded SU was aiming for a convincing ACC tourney run — it was set to face No. 3 Louisville in the quarterfinals last Thursday — which was likely needed in order to reach the NCAA Tournament after an uneven but always-eventful regular season.
UP-AND DOWN-ORANGE
SU opened the season with a 48-34 ACC loss to defending national champion Virginia for its lowest scoring output in the Boeheim era, setting the course for an upside-down campaign in the program’s first-ever conference season opener.
The rare opening loss and struggles that followed led to a 4-4 start for the worst eight-game stretch to begin a season under Boeheim. SU eventually found its way and produced the first five-game conference win streak in three seasons, and battled its way through a tightly-packed ACC to finish sixth despite a preseason projection of eighth by league coaches.
SU sported a roster without a scholarship senior for the first time in more than 20 years, and five of its top nine were freshmen and sophomores, including four first-year players.
Despite its youth and a significant home-court advantage — SU won the attendance title for the second straight year and produced the seven largest NCAA on-campus crowds of the season — the mercurial squad played better away from the Dome.
SU finished 6-4 in ACC road games compared to 4-6 at home, and three of its ACC road losses came by four points or less. Nine of SU’s conference games overall were decided by five points or less, and it posted a 3-6 record in those outings, which played a large role in shaping the perception of the rebuilding season. SU finished 8-0 against teams in the second matchup of a season series.
The Orange was in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the third time in six seasons to mark the worst such stretch under Boeheim, but also secured its 50th straight winning record overall to extend the longest active streak in the nation.
Hughes provided veteran leadership throughout and contributed in all facets to garner first-team All-ACC honors and the conference scoring title at 19 points per game. The redshirt junior forward also finished with averages of 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks to go with 78 total 3-pointers.
Buddy Boeheim also finished among the ACC leaders — topping the conference with 97 total 3-pointers and finishing 11th in scoring (15.3 points per game).
Freshman point guard Joe Girard III — the Glens Falls product who holds the career state scoring record (4,763 points) — finished 10th in the nation for free-throw percentage (89.4) and third on SU for scoring (12.4 avg) to go with 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game after grabbing hold of the starting spot two games into the season.
OFF-COURT ACTIVITIES
Some of the most memorable moments at SU occurred off the court this season.
Appearances by A-list celebrities and famous athletes — Jimmy Fallon, Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, Odell Beckham Jr., Carmelo Anthony, Jeremy Piven, among others — provided an added highlight and element of buzz ahead of each SU game.
The stars appeared with Syracuse-area businessman and philanthropist, Adam Weitsman, and were positioned in the now-recognizable seats near the SU bench.
The off-court activities weren’t all about glitz and glamour, however, as Boeheim and SU players became incorporated in the “Not Again SU,” movement that embroiled the campus throughout the basketball season.
Students started demonstrating in November to protest the administration’s response to a series of reported racist incidents on campus, and one student activist group initially called for a protest of men’s basketball games.
SU players eventually spoke publicly in support of the students, and SU coach Jim Boeheim visited the group along with Hughes and Buddy Boeheim prior to an SU home game against Seattle on Nov. 16 to discuss recent issues and express their stance of support for the protesting students.
LOOKING AHEAD
SU has lost three scholarship players to transfer since the season ended — freshman Brycen Goodine along with fellow guards Jalen Carey and Howard Washington — but the major domino for next season remains Hughes and his impending decision on whether to declare for the NBA Draft.
The Orange would return its top six players from a tight rotation this past season if Hughes decides to come back for his final year of NCAA eligibility, and top-100 incoming freshmen Kadary Richmond (guard) and Woody Newton (forward) will join 2019-20 redshirt John Bol Ajak as newcomers that should further solidify SU’s depth despite its recent departures.
SU is also likely to be active in the transfer portal to bolster next season’s roster, particularly in seeking out the physical interior presence that seemed to be lacking this year. The Orange also landed a verbal commitment from Dior Johnson, the top-rated point guard in the class of 2022, during the past season to represent the program’s highest-rated commit since Carmelo Anthony.
The Orange’s 2019-20 transition campaign will be remembered for a variety of reasons — both positive and negative based on perspective — but the Orange displayed enough growth, particularly in its final performance, to give fans reasons to be hopeful moving forward.
That may be more important than anything for SU followers over the next few months as they anticipate the new stadium experience at the Dome next season — hopefully at a time when they’ll again be able to watch the game that they love among the largest and most frenetic college basketball crowds in the country.
